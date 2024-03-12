© 2024 KERA News
4 Dallas police officers reprimanded for mocking a disabled veteran

KERA | By Nathan Collins
Published March 12, 2024 at 6:12 PM CDT
A Zoom video meeting screen shows a horizontal row of screens of meeting attendees, two showing video of individuals sitting behind a camera and three showing black screens with initials and names of meeting attendees. Below is a screenshot of police body camera footage showing two officers standing on opposite sides of the screen, talking, with a third barely visible in the background to the right. Behind them in the footage is a row of white chairs turned upside down on a red countertop. Text overlaying the video reads "Community Police Oversight Board."
Screenshot
/
Dallas City News Network
At an Aug. 8 meeting, the city of Dallas Community Police Oversight Board watched body camera from June 10 of four Dallas police officers laughing about denying Dynell Lane, a disabled veteran, access to the restroom at Serious Pizza in Dallas.

Four Dallas police officers received a written reprimand after they were caught on camera laughing at a disabled veteran who said he was forced to urinate himself after being denied access to a Deep Ellum pizzeria restroom last year, a department official told oversight board members Tuesday.

The officers will now have to go through a training program. A DPD spokesperson could not confirm exactly what kind of training would be required at Tuesday's Community Police Oversight Board meeting.

Dynell Lane said two off-duty police officers working security denied him access to the restroom despite having documentation showing he had a disability that allowed him to use the public restroom.

The officers were initially cleared of any wrongdoing, but the case was later reopened after the body camera footage came to light in an August Community Police Oversight Board meeting. The video shows four officers standing in side the restaurant, laughing and joking about the incident.

“You guys made a guy pee himself?” said one on-duty officer, who could be heard laughing on the tape.

“He got mad you guys wouldn’t let him use the restroom," another on-duty officer can be heard saying. "Then he calls back and said it’s OK he doesn’t need to pee anymore."

Lane says he was deployed in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq, and was injured in the line of duty. He was in a wounded warrior regiment for a year and a half, where he said he underwent lower-body surgery. The injuries, he said, left his life "drastically changed."

States around the country including Texas have passed bathroom access legislation known as Ally's Laws, which allow people with certain disabilities to access employee bathrooms in retail spaces if there is no publicly available restroom.

It was revealed last month that an internal affairs investigation into the four officers was briefly put on hold because of an employee on family medical leave. It's not clear how long the investigation was on hold, and DPD has declined to confirm the timeline because it involves a personnel matter.

The Community Police Oversight Board's authority to investigate claims of misconduct recently came into question after board members saida confidential legal opinion shared with them in February made it clear they were only allowed to investigate certain complaints — contrary to what the board says has been its mandate for years.

According to the members, they were told a civilian can submit a complaint either through the police department or though the community oversight office — not through both. If the DPD office of internal affairs declines to investigate a complaint, the board can not then do so.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Additional reporting from KERA's Paul DeBenedetto and Toluwani Osibamowo.
