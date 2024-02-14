© 2024 KERA News
Investigation resumes into 4 Dallas police officers who laughed at disabled veteran, DPD says

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published February 14, 2024 at 12:42 PM CST
A Zoom video meeting screen shows a horizontal row of screens of meeting attendees, two showing video of individuals sitting behind a camera and three showing black screens with initials and names of meeting attendees. Below is a screenshot of police body camera footage showing two officers standing on opposite sides of the screen, talking, with a third barely visible in the background to the right. Behind them in the footage is a row of white chairs turned upside down on a red countertop. Text overlaying the video reads "Community Police Oversight Board."
Screenshot
/
Dallas City News Network
At an Aug. 8 meeting, the city of Dallas Community Police Oversight Board watched body camera from June 10 of four Dallas police officers laughing about denying Dynell Lane, a disabled veteran, access to the restroom at Serious Pizza in Dallas.

An internal investigation into four Dallas police officers who laughed at a disabled veteran has resumed after it was temporarily placed on hold, according to a police spokesperson.

The internal affairs investigation was put on hold for an unspecified period of time because an employee was on family medical leave, according to a memorandum made public during Tuesday night's Community Police Oversight meeting.

DPD communications director Kristin Lowman could not confirm how long the investigation was on hold, "as it involves a personnel matter."

The investigation was announced in August following a Community Police Oversight Board meeting that showed body camera footage of four officers laughing about Dynell Lane, a disabled veteran, who urinated himself after being denied bathroom access at Serious Pizza in Dallas.

An initial investigation cleared two off-duty officers and two others who were on duty, but the incident came under review again after the board's Aug. 8 meeting.

