Investigation resumes into 4 Dallas police officers who laughed at disabled veteran, DPD says

An internal investigation into four Dallas police officers who laughed at a disabled veteran has resumed after it was temporarily placed on hold, according to a police spokesperson.

The internal affairs investigation was put on hold for an unspecified period of time because an employee was on family medical leave, according to a memorandum made public during Tuesday night's Community Police Oversight meeting.

DPD communications director Kristin Lowman could not confirm how long the investigation was on hold, "as it involves a personnel matter."

The investigation was announced in August following a Community Police Oversight Board meeting that showed body camera footage of four officers laughing about Dynell Lane, a disabled veteran, who urinated himself after being denied bathroom access at Serious Pizza in Dallas.

An initial investigation cleared two off-duty officers and two others who were on duty, but the incident came under review again after the board's Aug. 8 meeting.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.