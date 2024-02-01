Irving police chase leaves 4 dead in Dallas

Four people are dead after an early Thursday morning car chase involving Irving police ended in a crash near Interstate 35 and Woodall Rogers Freeway in Dallas, police officials said.

In a post on X,the Irving Police Department said officers found a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of North Belt Line Road around 2 a.m. Thursday.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle drove off. Officers began chasing the vehicle into Dallas, where police said the driver "lost control" near I-35 and Woodall Rogers.

All four people in the car died.

Irving Police spokesperson Anthony Alexander told WFAA the department's pursuit policy allows officers to chase stolen vehicles. Another police spokesperson told KERA in an email the crash investigation is still underway, and the department policy is only available via public records request.

The station also reported a Dallas sheriff's deputy was injured in the pursuit when a light pole fell on his car during the crash, but he's expected to be OK.

The fatal pursuit crash comes as the Fort Worth Police Department is under scrutiny for keeping its vehicle pursuit policy confidential in the aftermath of two fatal crashes in the city last summer.

Fort Worth police arrested three men Wednesday after another police chase resulted in a crash that injured a bystander.

After multiple news outlets made public records requests for the policy, the city sued the Texas Attorney General's office to keep withholding the documents.

This is a developing story.