The family of a man who died in Dallas hospital police custody is suing the UT System

The family of a man who died in University of Texas Southwestern Hospital police custody is suing the UT System after his death was ruled a homicide.

Austin resident Kenneth Knotts, 41, was taken to UT Southwestern Medical Center Nov. 29 after city of Hutchins police determined he was suffering a mental health crisis while stopped on the side of the road with a flat tire.

Knotts was traveling through the Dallas area from Austin with one of his children, according to the lawsuit.

A custodial death report filed with the Texas attorney general's office detailed the incident, in which investigators said an officer unsuccessfully deployed a TASER on Knotts before he fled the hospital room.

Knotts was later found in a nearby commercial area, handcuffed and restrained, according to the lawsuit and custodial death report.

Knotts was taken back to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and said Knotts’ death was caused by a sudden cardiac arrest caused by physical restraint and "semi-prone position.”

Knotts’ family is seeking a trial by jury and unspecified damages.

The UT System did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The family's attorney, Geoff Henley, also represents Tony Timpa's family. Timpa died in 2016 after calling 911 during a mental health crisis.

A federal jury found three Dallas police officers liable for Timpa’s death and awarded $1 million to his 15-year-old son in September.

