Supreme Court clears way for Texas to execute Jedidiah Murphy for murder of Garland woman

The U.S. Supreme Court granted Texas’ request Tuesday night to execute a man for the carjacking and murder of a 79-year-old Garland woman in 2000.

Lawyers for Jedidiah Murphy, 48, had filed multiple requests in state and federal court to have his execution postponed because of issues with execution drugs and DNA testing of evidence.

Those requests were denied Tuesday, and his execution was set to move forward Tuesday night, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed.

Murphy was convicted in 2001 for shooting and killing Bertie Lee Cunningham after forcing her to give him a ride at gunpoint, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Texas’ request to lift a pause on Murphy’s execution.

Murphy's lawyers had also argued in both federal and state court to halt the execution because of a recent fire at the Huntsville prison, which they say made the lethal injection drugs unsafe and would constitute "cruel and unusual punishment."

Both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals — the state's highest criminal court — denied those requests.

Last week, Murphy's attorneys successfully moved to block the execution in federal district court, arguing DNA evidence used to prove he was a future danger to the public was insufficient. They requested new testing of that evidence.

Texas asked the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to lift that stay of execution, but the appellate judges left it in place while they ruled on a similar case, Gutierrez v. Saenz. The Fifth Circuit heard oral arguments in that case on Sept. 20 but did not issue a ruling before the Supreme Court’s order Tuesday night.

In its request Monday to the Supreme Court, the Texas attorney general's office argued Murphy's claims came too late in the process and that his reasoning didn’t show how new DNA evidence would prove his innocence.

Tuesday is also World Day Against the Death Penalty.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org.

