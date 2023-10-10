Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to allow Jedidiah Murphy's execution to go forward

The State of Texas has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the execution of a man convicted in the deadly 2000 carjacking of a 79-year-old woman to go forward Tuesday night.

A Dallas County jury convicted Jedidiah Murphy, 48, in 2001 for shooting and killing Bertie Lee Cunningham during the carjacking.

Murphy's attorneys successfully moved to block the execution in federal district court, arguing DNA evidence used to prove he was a future danger to the public was insufficient. They've requested new testing of that evidence.

Texas asked the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to lift that stay of execution, but the appellate judges left it in place while they rule on another case, Gutierrez v. Saenz.

That case deals with a similar decision in Texas, in which a federal district judge ruled that denying access to DNA evidence to a person seeking innocence is unconstitutional. The Fifth Circuit heard oral arguments in that case on Sept. 20.

In an emergency motion to vacate the stay in the Supreme Court, the Texas attorney general's office argued Murphy's claims come too late in the process and that their reasoning doesn't show how DNA evidence would prove his innocence.

Murphy's lawyers declined to comment, but said they were preparing a response as of Tuesday afternoon.

Murphy's lawyers also asked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals — the state's highest criminal court — to halt the execution because of a recent fire at the Huntsville prison, which they say made the lethal injection drugs unsafe and would constitute "cruel and unusual punishment."

The justices rejected that argument late Monday.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org.

