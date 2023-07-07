Civilian driver killed during Forth Worth police chase

A man driving through an intersection in Fort Worth collided with a police SUV pursuing a suspected car theft and died after being "ejected from the vehicle," according to Fort Worth police.

The civilian car was driving through the intersection at Rosedale Street and Evans Avenue after 6 p.m. Thursday as police pursued a stolen Dodge Challenger, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police say officers with the department’s Directed Response Unit first tried to stop the Challenger by turning on their lights and sirens. When the vehicle drove off, officers dropped tire-deflation devices, but the car kept going, according to a FWPD release.

That's when the chase continued through the Rosedale and Evans intersection, where the collision occurred. One civilian was ejected from his car and died at the scene. The police SUV then collided with a second car, the driver of which was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The driver of the Challenger and a passenger abandoned the car a block away, where

police pursued them on foot before taking them into custody, according to FWPD.

The department has not released the name of the deceased driver.

This is a developing story.