Organizers rally outside Dallas police headquarters after release of Tyre Nichols video

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of police violence.

Dallas protesters gathered Friday night in response to the release of graphic video depicting the Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols.

The Justice for Tyre Nichols rally outside Dallas police headquarters in Cedars was organized by the Next Generation Action Network, in response to videos released in four parts by the city of Memphis Friday that showed the Black 29-year-old being attacked by Memphis police.

In the videos, Nichols is shown stopped at a traffic light in Memphis. Police started yelling for him to get out of the car. One of the five officers, who were also Black, opens the door and begins to roughly pull him from the front seat onto the street as he tries to explain he was on his way home.

At one point Nichols can be seen attempting to escape the beating, unsuccessfully. Despite not appearing to resist throughout the entire encounter, officers repeatedly punched him, kicked him, struck him with a baton and yelled profanities.

“I didn’t do anything,” Nichols can be heard saying. At another point he can be heard repeatedly calling for his mother.

He died in a hospital three days later.

The five officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — were all fired and each face charges including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Hours before the video's release, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia revealed body camera footage of a Dallas police shooting, in which six officers shot and killed an 18-year-old suspected of capital murder in the death of a Farmers Branch resident.

The details of that shooting appear to be markedly different from the killing of Nichols: The Dallas teen, Joey Fraire, was in the passenger seat of a vehicle while officers repeatedly shouted for him to surrender. Fraire allegedly fired at least two shots and wounded one officer in the foot before being shot in a hail of police gunfire.

Still, at Friday's press conference releasing the footage, Garcia acknowledged the difficulty in earning the trust of traditionally marginalized communities — especially after high-profile killings like the one in Memphis.

"I will tell you, yes, it does take us all back," Garcia said. "You know, we often say this, and it's not cliche: What happens in one part of this country affects us all."

After the release Friday evening of the video depicting Tyre Nichols' death, the Dallas Police Department Twitter account posted a video of Garcia calling for greater accountability.

Message to the people of Dallas from Chief Eddie Garcia regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/zUpnQilW2o — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 28, 2023

Dallas Mayor Eric Adams also released a statement on Twitter, saying he was "shocked and disgusted" by the violence on the videos.

I am shocked and disgusted by the reprehensible acts of violence shown in these videos. The actions of these former police officers were disgraceful and a betrayal of their oath to uphold the law and protect their community. (1/2) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) January 28, 2023

This story will be updated.