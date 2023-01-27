Dallas police fired 57 times in West Oak Cliff fatal shooting

Six Dallas police officers fired 57 times in the shooting death of an 18-year-old capital murder suspect after the man fired at least twice, injuring an officer in the foot, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters Friday.

The department said it would post body camera footage from the on YouTube Friday afternoon.

Police say 18-year-old Joey Fraire died in the hospital Wednesday after Dallas police officers shot him in West Oak Cliff. Fraire was being pursued by the department’s fugitive unit for a capital murder arrest warrant in the killing of a Farmers Branch resident.

Officers found Fraire in the passenger seat of a car at the 2500 block of Bahama Drive in Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. Police say officers called on Fraire and a driver to exit the car. The driver exited the vehicle but Fraire stayed and fired at least two shots at officers, hitting one — Joshua González — in the foot, Garcia said.

Officers returned fire with 57 shots and hit Fraire while another officer was shot. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Fraire died at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday from his gunshot wounds.

The officer was treated and released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

