Dallas police officer shot in the foot, alleged gunman hospitalized in West Oak Cliff

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published January 25, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST
police.jpg
AP Photo
/
Dallas police shot a man in Oak Cliff and an officer was shot in the foot during an attempted arrest, a DPD spokesperson said.

Police said they were attempting to take a capital murder suspect into custody when he opened fire.

A man suspected of murder was shot by Dallas police and an officer was shot in the foot during an attempted arrest in West Oak Cliff Wednesday, law enforcement officials said.

A Dallas Police Department spokesperson said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. as the department's fugitive unit was apprehending a man accused of capital murder outside an apartment complex.

The spokesperson, Kristin Lowman, told reporters officers the man was in his car at the time. Police told the man and a driver to exit the vehicle, she said.

Lowman said the driver exited and was taken into custody, but the passenger opened fire, shooting the officer in the foot before he was hit by return fire.

Both were taken to local hospitals. The officer is expected to make a recovery, while the suspect remains in critical condition, police said.

