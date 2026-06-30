Trinity Metro reduces fares for Cowtown Visitor Shuttles

It’s now cheaper to say “Howdy” to Fort Worth and Arlington shopping and entertainment areas.

Trinity Metro reduced the roundtrip cost of its limited-time Cowtown Visitor Shuttles — available on nongame days during the 2026 FIFA World Cup — from $20 per person to $5 per person. Children under 5 ride free.

Anette Landeros, chief strategy officer for Fort Worth’s transit agency, said the shuttle service aids in mobility for Tarrant County destinations.

“Trinity Metro is proud to help visitors experience the distinct charm of both cities by removing travel barriers,” she said in a statement. “Trinity Metro’s success is grounded in our communities’ success.”

The transit agency launched the shuttle service this year for the international tournament to provide connections to Fort Worth and Arlington’s cultural, arts, entertainment, shopping, sports and dining spots. Users with Texas Rangers game-day tickets can ride to Arlington for free.

Service begins at 10 a.m. on nongame days.

The shuttle buses, decorated with a bright green and white “Howdy” logo with a soccer ball in place of the “o,” operate on a 15-minute schedule. The buses stop at the Fort Worth Zoo, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and shopping areas in Fort Worth and Arlington.

In the Alliance area, buses will take visitors to Tanger Outlets Fort Worth and Buc-ee’s. Another visitor shuttle will frequent the Fort Worth Stockyards and 7th Street for shopping and restaurants.

Passes can be purchased through the GoPass app. To view schedules and routes, visit ridetrinitymetro.org/thecup/#cowtownexpress.

About 40 charter buses were leased by Trinity Metro to help transport large crowds for the World Cup.

Juror shuttles

Trinity Metro announced that it will discontinue juror shuttles from LaGrave Field on June 30 since that facility will no longer be used for jury parking as of July 1.

Jurors can ride for free on Trinity Metro buses and rail systems in Tarrant County by presenting a valid summons or juror badge, officials said in a news release.

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

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