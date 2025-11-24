H Mart update: More cafes, retailers joining Asian market in Haltom City center revealed

Driving to Carrollton for trips to H Mart and an eclectic mix of restaurants and stores will soon be a thing of the past.

Fort Worth foodies are looking forward to seeing Tarrant County push the culinary envelope as H Mart opens in the spring at North Beach Street and Loop 820 in Haltom City and ushers in new Asian and other flavors into Tarrant County.

“The more things people try outside of their comfort zone allows all of us, as restaurant operators and chefs, to push some of the items and food for them to try,” said Kevin Martinez, chef of Tokyo Cafe on Camp Bowie Boulevard in west Fort Worth. “Remember when nobody did ramen, and kimchi was also a strange thing to try?”

Kimchi is no longer such an exotic ingredient on Fort Worth menus. Tommy’s Hamburgers won the burger competition at the 2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival with its Kimchi Burger, combining the salty, spicy fermented vegetables with sweet Gouda.

Chef Hao Tran, owner of Hao’s Grocery & Café in the Near Southside, is looking forward to the arrival of competition from H Mart and other restaurants that will bring everything from shabu shabu and Korean barbecue to fried chicken, curry, ramen and pho. Then there are the expected arrivals of Asian-inspired bakeries along with coffee and tea houses.

“We are often not given opportunities like this, and we should embrace the ethnic diversity it brings to our community,” Tran said. “Plus, it’s good food at great value compared to higher-end restaurants.”

Martinez is most excited by the H Mart center getting a shabu shabu experience. Shabu shabu is from Japan and is an onomatopoeia for “swish swish,” the sound stirred meat makes as it is cooked in flavorful broth.

“The shabu shabu is the one that truly stands out,” he said. “I think that people will enjoy eating that way and the experience of it.”

Several incoming tenants have locations near the H Mart in Carrollton, which opened in 2008. Officials with Haltom City say more restaurant announcements are pending, including ones for Korean seafood, Nepalese dumplings, Indian, Taiwanese hot pot and pho.

Here’s what foodies can look forward to in the cafes and retailers that are scheduled to open in the fully leased 195,911-square-foot H Mart shopping center within yards of Fort Worth city limits:

85°C: The cafe serving a range of breads, cakes, pastries and coffee drinks is making a comeback in the Fort Worth area, after closing its shop in the Left Bank development off West 7th Street several years ago.

The Alley: This tea chain is known for its handcrafted drinks and stylish aesthetic. Haltom City will be the third location for the company, which also has stores in north Arlington and Mansfield.

Bambu Dessert & Drinks: This Vietnamese dessert and beverage chain is known for its traditional drinks. Another North Texas location is in Grand Prairie.

bb.q Chicken: The South Korean fried chicken franchise serves Korean-style fried chicken, whole, half, or as baskets of boneless or bone-in wings in various flavors.

BomBom Cafe: South Korean coffee and dessert shops are known for lively atmosphere and a diverse menu, and this chain delivers on both.

Chodang Village: A Korean restaurant chain known for its authentic dishes, including a signature sundubu-jjigae tofu, hot pots and barbecue.

Claw Mania Kingdom: This is one of two arcades slated for the H Mart center that will feature claw machines full of plush toys and figurines — all ripe for the taking for a player with the right dexterity.

Clawzania: Kids or kids at heart will have the opportunity to take their shot in this arcade of claw machines.

CoCo Ichibanya: This Japan-based curry house is known for its customizable Japanese-style curry rice dishes.

Hanabi Ramen & Izakaya: Authentic Japanese ramen shop offering traditional recipes and premium ingredients has three locations in the region, including one on Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth.

Hui Lau Shan: Serves desserts and snacks, specializing in mango-themed concoctions.

It’s KBBQ & Shabu Shabu — This all-you-can-eat dining experience offers its own take on shabu shabu and Korean barbecue. At many other shabu shabu houses, customers cook their own thinly sliced meats, vegetables and other ingredients at their tables. In KBBQ’s case, servers cook meats such as beef and pork on diners’ tables, while diners mix up their own “hot pot” soups, throwing in various ingredients they pick off of a conveyor belt that runs by each table.

The Kickin’ Crab: This lively casual Cajun seafood chain is known for its king crab, lobster and shrimp boils served in bags. It has several other stores in the region, including one on South Hulen Street in Fort Worth. Construction crews are underway on finishing out the Haltom City location.

Kinokuniya Books: Kinokuniya offers books, magazines and stationery from Japan, and an extensive collection of manga, graphic novels, art and design books, cookbooks, travel books and children’s books in English and Japanese.

Lantern Thai Kitchen: The New York restaurant is making its entry into Texas. It is known for a wide array of dishes, including pad thai, curries, its specialty pineapple roast duck and crispy basil duck.

Maht Gaek: Maht Gaek serves traditional Korean dishes, such as marinated grilled pork ribs, ox bone soup and hot pots, and seafood pancakes in a modern dining room.

Mensho: The Japanese ramen chain makes its own noodles and is known for its farm-to-bowl dishes. Haltom City will be its first Tarrant County store.

MINISO: The international retailer sells lifestyle products in home, beauty, fashion, electronics, toys and food.

Nigori Gourmet & Sushi Bar Asian Cuisine: The North Carolina Japanese restaurateur will serve sushi rolls, sashimi and other Japanese and Asian dishes.

Old Ferry Donut: The California doughnut purveyor is making its Texas debut with a menu featuring fried pastries filled with peanut butter, matcha cream and more.

R&B Tea: A Taiwanese bubble tea store known for using high-quality international ingredients.

SomiSomi: The Japanese-inspired dessert chain sells soft serve and fish-shaped waffle called taiyaki. SomiSomi is known for its signature Ah Boong, a fish-shaped waffle cone filled with Nutella, custard, red bean, matcha custard or black sesame and topped with soft serve.

Sushi Axiom: DFW-based restaurant offers a blend of Japanese and Asian-inspired cuisine in a casual, modern, upscale setting.

Tacos Tu Chilito: Mexican? Yes. Tacos Tu Chilito is a family-owned Mexican restaurant in North Richland Hills known for its authentic and flavorful dishes.

Ten Thousand Coffee: The Australian coffee seller says its brand name originates from the amount of time it takes to create “the perfect cup of coffee.” The company is entering Texas with the Haltom City store, according to its site.

Teso Life: The New York-based retail chain expects to begin selling Japanese snacks, beauty items, kitchenware, home goods, stationery and toys in Haltom City in May.

Tous les Jours: The Korean bakery offers French and Asian-inspired goods, including bread, pastries, cakes and drinks.

Two Hands Fresh Corn Dogs: The Korean-style corn dogs chain’s Haltom City location will be the company’s fourth location in the Tarrant County area.

Uncle Tetsu: The Japan-based bakery chain is known for its fluffy Japanese cheesecakes. Haltom City will be the company’s first North Texas location.

Scott Nishimura is a senior editor for the Documenters program at the Fort Worth Report. Reach him at scott.nishimura@fortworthreport.org.At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

