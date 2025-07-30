Waymo to bring self-driving ride service to Dallas in 2026

The autonomous vehicle company Waymo plans to launch its self-driving ride-hailing service in Dallas in 2026.

In an announcement this week, co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said the robo-taxis will offer “a new era of safe and seamless transportation.”

“Working together with our fleet partner Avis, Waymo will offer more riders a stress-free way to get around,” she said in a statement.

The 24-hour self-hailing service has over 250,000 trips across five cities, including Austin, where the company plans to more than double its coverage area, Reuters reported earlier this month. The California-based company also plans to launch in Miami and Washington, D.C.

Waymo said it’s partnering with Dallas to fulfill the city’s “Vision Zero” goals to reduce the number of traffic injuries and fatalities.

In a statement Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert called the service “an innovative, technology-based transportation option for our residents and visitors.”

Waymo isn’t the first autonomous vehicle company to try to break into the Dallas market: Cruise was testing its driverless cars in the city before General Motors announced it would no longer fund Cruise’s robo-taxi development work.

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .