Texas Wesleyan to take over Poly Main Street program as city extends, changes initiative

Texas Wesleyan University will try its “smaller, smarter” approach to improving Vaughn Boulevard into a gateway corridor in east Fort Worth after other efforts have stalled.

The university, which was involved in the revitalization of East Rosedale Street near the school, was selected for Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, by Fort Worth City Council members at a meeting of the Local Development Corporation board June 24. The Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will continue its operation of a similar Main Street program for the Historic Northside, the panel decided.

Council members approved spending $300,000 to continue funding the program for another two years. The resolution transferred the Poly program to Texas Wesleyan.

The effort — launched in 2022 — sought to revitalize the Polytechnic Heights and Historic Northside neighborhoods. Both districts initially received $120,000 for administrative and operational funding; $150,000 for implementation grant funding; and $50,000 worth of training from the Main Street America group.

Under the extension, the city made changes to the program that will include quarterly reports; a structured checklist with deliverables within the Main Street four-point framework; fundraising training and a greater focus on sustainability efforts. A city economic development coordinator will serve as an ex-officio board member for the Poly and Northside districts.

Emily Messer, president of Texas Wesleyan, said the university is proud to partner with the city on the Main Street program.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to revitalization, economic development, and continuing to create a welcoming gateway to east Fort Worth,” Messer said. “As our university celebrates 135 years of history, this project is another step forward in connecting our campus with the broader community and ensuring a vibrant future for the area.”

The university will use about $150,000 in remaining funds for the Poly district to complete its transformation strategy. Over the next two years, the district will receive $30,000 per year. That money will be used for fundraising training, on-demand technical assistance and professional development.

Texas Wesleyan students will be involved in the Main Street program, said Dwala Chandler, director of the school’s service learning program.

“At Texas Wesleyan, we believe that education is most powerful when it extends beyond the classroom,” Chandler said. “Through service learning, our students engage directly with the community, applying their knowledge to real-world challenges and gaining a deeper understanding of civic leadership. It’s about building reciprocal relationships — our students learn from the community as much as they contribute to it.”

The Polytechnic program — which officials said was beneficial to the area — has seen stops and starts over the years through the three-year pilot program with Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. City and community leaders worked to revitalize both communities that are primarily Black or Latino.

The two areas are targeted for economic stability by bringing in new businesses into historic commercial areas to counter years of disinvestment.

The Vaughn Boulevard program — known as Fall in Love with Poly, a Main Street Initiative — was previously overseen by Southeast Fort Worth Inc., with support from Texas Wesleyan. Beautification of Vaughn was intended with cosmetic improvements and civic involvement.

Stacy E. Marshall, the former president and CEO of the community organization, said he recently left his position after 10 years and was unaware of recent changes to the Poly Main Street program.

“I’m not in that role anymore so I have no idea what’s been happening,” Marshall told the Fort Worth Report. “I decided it was time to move on.”

At an Oct. 3, 2024, meeting at Polytechnic United Methodist Church on the Texas Wesleyan campus, Marshall told community members that the program would have a new leader despite setbacks with two previous program coordinators.

Mia Moss, owner of Black Coffee, 1417 Vaughn Blvd., said she thought she would see more improvements along the street with the Main Street program, but is optimistic about Texas Wesleyan’s leadership in the continuing effort.

“I’m hopeful, very hopeful,” she said, adding that the university is already a stakeholder in the neighborhood and has had a major impact with the revitalization of Polytechnic Heights.

Moss said she would like to see improved street lighting, landscaping, sidewalks, benches and trash cans along Vaughn. But, she adds, “There has to be community buy-in. That didn’t happen in the past.”

More city investment is also needed, Moss said. “When the city invests in a neighborhood, more people are willing to also invest in the neighborhood,” she said.

Polytechnic Heights, which has a growing number of Latino residents, needs more community events, including those that are bilingual or in Spanish, she said. Residents, groups and large companies in the area should also do their part to keep the neighborhood trash-free, she said.

With Texas Wesleyan leading the Main Street effort, Moss said “there’s a lot of potential.”

Northside district program

The Northside program served more than 400 businesses and raised over $530,000 for beautification efforts in three years of operation. Volunteers also committed more than 2,000 hours to support the district’s transformation strategy.

Through the Hispanic chamber, the district has launched a small-business series of workshops and organized community events such as the Posadas holiday market and a summer concert series. Participants also completed a Texas Rangers baseball mural project and partnered with Texas Christian University to work on Marine Skate Park.

Under the extension, Northside district will receive another $80,000 per year in matching funds for projects for economic vitality and beautification to support small businesses.

Ericka Garza, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic chamber, said the program’s extension will help safeguard the Northside’s cultural and economic legacy.

“We’re proud to continue working alongside our partners, Main Street America and the city to ensure that revitalization is guided by the community’s voice – with thoughtful investment that honors Northside’s values and future,” she said in a statement.

Earlier in the Local Development Corporation board meeting, council members Alan Blaylock and Deborah Peoples were selected by their peers as the new president and vice president of the board, respectively.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report