Coppell-based home goods retailer At Home files for bankruptcy amid recent tariffs

At Home, a North Texas-based home goods retail chain, announced Monday it has filed for bankruptcy amid tariff uncertainty.

The Coppell company, which has 260 stores across 40 U.S. states, said it has filed for Chapter 11 proceedings after entering an agreement with its lenders to help “eliminate” most of its $2 billion debt, as well as provide $200 million in funding.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, CEO Brad Weston said the agreement comes as the company faces “continued volatility.”

“While we have made significant progress advancing our initiatives to date, we are operating against the backdrop of an increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving trade environment as we navigate the impact of tariffs,” Weston said.

KERA News reached out to At Home and will update this story with any response.

The company has also entered a Restructuring Support Agreement with lenders holding about 95% of its debt. At Home’s ownership will be handed over to those lenders once the restructuring process is complete.

Businesses across the country are feeling the impact of sweeping new tariffs — most notably the back-and-forth tariffs with China, which at one point reached 145% before the two countries reached an agreement in May to temporarily drop the number to 30%. But consumer spending had already downshifted in the U.S. as many felt uncertain over the future of tariffs.

The retailer is expected to continue operating as usual amid the Chapter 11 process, but The Wall Street Journal recently reported the company planned to close roughly 20 locations.

At Home was first founded in 1979 under the name “Garden Ridge.” It rebranded to its current name in 2014 and is known for its wide variety of home décor and furnishings.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

