JCPenney to lay off nearly 300 at warehouse north of Fort Worth

Retailer JCPenney is laying off 296 workers at a warehouse it is closing just north of Fort Worth, according to a filing with state officials.

The move follows the struggling retailer’s merger with Sparc Group to form Catalyst Brands in January.

JCPenney said in the Workforce Adjustment and Retraining Notice letter to the Texas Employment Commission that it is closing its JCPenney Alliance Regional Logistics Center at 1701 Intermodal Parkway in Haslet in November.

Between now and then, 42 workers will be laid off the first two weeks of August, then the remaining 254 employees will be released the first two weeks of November.

“Closing the Facility was a difficult decision, and one that was not made lightly,” JCPenney officials said in the letter.

Like many retailers, JCPenney has been struggling in the past decade. The merger with Catalyst Brands creates a portfolio of six different retail brands with JCPenney joining Aéropostale, Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer, Lucky Brand and Nautica.

Since the January merger, JCPenney has closed eight stores, but none were in Texas.

The new company is based in Plano.

