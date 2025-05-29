Chisholm Trail Parkway’s 13-mile widening advances with NTTA approval of contracts

Construction will begin this summer for a $250 million, 13-mile expansion of the tolled Chisholm Trail Parkway.

Contracts for the project’s construction, construction management and materials testing — totaling $188.9 million — were unanimously approved May 21 by the nine-member board of directors for the North Texas Tollway Authority, or NTTA.

NTTA spokesperson Michael Rey said a construction start date has not yet been determined but added that “we anticipate work to begin in approximately two months.”

The agency will widen the Fort Worth area parkway from two to four lanes from Crowley Plover Road/FM 1187 in Tarrant County to U.S. Highway 67 in Johnson County.

The expansion is expected to be open to traffic in late 2028, weather permitting.

The project will be paid through the NTTA’s capital improvement fund, which collects tolls on the agency’s tollways. Chisholm Trail Parkway tolls along the entire route range from about $7 to about $13, depending on the type of payment service used.

NTTA’s year-to-date 2025 revenue is $313.6 million, slightly below 2024’s year-to-date revenue of $313.1 million, data from NTTA Chief Financial Officer Horatio Porter’s presentation to the board showed.

About $65.2 million in cash is available for transfer to the agency’s capital improvement fund.

Planning underway for tollway ramps

The NTTA construction won’t include highway entrance and exit ramps that local motorists say are needed to seamlessly connect to Chisholm Trail Parkway from Interstate 20 in southwest Fort Worth.

That project, which will be coordinated by the Texas Department of Transportation, is still being planned, said agency spokesperson Val Lopez.

“The ramps are in the planning phase with a timeline still being determined,” Lopez told the Report via email.

The tollway’s expansion is prompting increased economic development in some cities south of Fort Worth. Among the developments are Cleburne Station, a 75-acre public-private mixed-use development that will include retail shops, restaurants and office space centered around a minor league baseball park and entertainment venue, and Craftmasters, a new trade school in Burleson expected to serve up to 5,000 students.

