Trump Media becomes first listing on newly launched NYSE Texas

Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind President Donald Trump’s social media company Truth Social, became the first listing on the newly launched NYSE Texas Monday.

While its listing is a win for the exchange, becoming the first of three new exchanges to begin operations, it can also be seen as largely symbolic — the company’s primary stock listing remains on the Nasdaq, though it will also list its warrants on the new Texas-based exchange.

It's part of what's been dubbed "Y'all Street," as competition among stock exchanges heats up in the Lone Star State. Nasdaq recently announced plans to establish its own region headquarters in Texas, and the Texas Stock Exchange has filed for regulatory approval and is expected to launch in 2026.

NYSE Texas marks the first stock exchange to open operations in the state. Texas hosts the largest number of companies listed on the NYSE, with a collective market value exceeding $3.7 trillion.