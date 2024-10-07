BNSF train dispatchers to get pay raises, improved benefits under agreement

Train dispatchers for Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway will receive increased wages, accelerated accrual of paid vacation and health care-related improvements under an agreement ratified on Oct. 3.

The Class I railroad’s agreement with the American Train Dispatchers Association, or ATDA, provides a 3.5% average wage increase each year for the next five years. Railroaders will receive more vacation earlier in their career as well as enhanced health care benefits.

“We thank our labor leaders who collaborated on this agreement and worked to make sure our employees are taken care of on and off the railroad,” BNSF President and CEO Katie Farmer said in a statement. “We are looking forward to continuing to work together in providing our customers with the high-quality service we deliver here at BNSF.”

ATDA President Ed Dowell credited Kevin Porter, the group’s vice president, and Kevin Ketcham, general manager, for educating the association’s membership about the agreement.

The Cleveland-based train dispatchers union, affiliated with the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, approved the agreement with a near two-thirds margin.

“This agreement checked the boxes that matter most for our dedicated members,” Porter said in a statement. “The last two agreements equate to a 42% wage increase over 10 years, add the ability to get paid time off faster for even our newest members, and impact on members and their families becomes unprecedented. Knowing our hard-fought-for health and welfare benefits get even better while our cost-sharing percentages (remain) the same, only sets this agreement in a class of its own. However, what makes this agreement historic is the speed in which it was reached.”

Added Ketcham: “I am excited to get this agreement ratified, as we have more work to do. Now it is time to focus on other issues that matter to our members.”

The agreement comes a month ahead of the opening of the next collective bargaining round, BNSF said.

In September, BNSF labor agreements with two other labor unions — the Transportation Communications Union and Brotherhood Railway Carmen — were ratified.

Railroaders represented by the train dispatchers union include assistant and night chief dispatchers who supervise train crews and plan the railroad’s operation. The organization also includes trick train dispatchers, who are responsible for train movements.

“Moving into the 21st century, technology and entrenchment in the railroad industry have lessened the numbers of train dispatchers,” the organization said in a statement. “Ever greater skills are required to safely and efficiently move the nation’s rail traffic with the latest and most advanced equipment.”

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

