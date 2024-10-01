Helping hand: Geotargeted text alerts notify motorists of freeway closures, emergencies

Help is on the way when an accident shuts down a major freeway in North Texas, thanks to mission control operators that monitor road conditions across the region.

Text alerts from the Texas Department of Transportation — known as HELP Alerts — notify motorists and others nearby about transit-related emergencies that affect travel on highways. The latest real-time Highway Emergency Link Platform alert in Fort Worth occurred on Sept. 29 when a reported accident shut down Interstate 35W from south of downtown to Interstate 820.

“HELP Alerts are designed to reach motorists who are in or approaching geofenced areas affected by transportation emergencies,” said Ryan LaFontaine, a TxDOT spokesperson. “Similar to Amber Alerts, HELP Alerts use the Wireless Emergency Alerts system to broadcast messages. This means that any mobile device within the geofenced area will receive the alert, regardless of whether the user has opted in.”

The state transportation department began using the system in June 2022 in the El Paso area.

Here’s how the system works:

Traffic Management Center operators — including those in Fort Worth — provide continuous monitoring in addition to physical and virtual sensor networks that include surveillance cameras and other devices.

When an incident occurs, the operators gather detailed information to understand its impact by assessing the severity, location and expected duration of the hazard. Traffic Management Center staff then coordinate with local authorities, first responders and communication providers for a unified response.

“If the event is projected to cause roadway closure for more than four hours, a clear and actionable message is crafted,” LaFontaine said. “This message includes essential details like the nature of the hazard, affected areas and recommended actions for motorists.”

Once a message alert is created, it must then be reviewed and approved by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. Upon approval, the alert is quickly distributed through Wireless Emergency Alerts.

The alerts are geotargeted, LaFontaine said, “to ensure it reaches only those motorists who are in or approaching the affected area.”

HELP Alerts are used to assist motorists during major crashes, severe weather or unexpected road closures.

“The system enhances safety and situational awareness for motorists, ensuring they are well-informed and supported during unpredictable roadway incidents, and giving them important information to adjust driving behaviors to conditions,” LaFontaine said.

Eric E. Garcia is a senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

