American Airlines and flight attendants reach tentative contract after years of negotiations

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published July 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Several people in navy blue flight attendant attire stand in a picket line holding up signs that say "ready to strike."
Toluwani Osibamowo
/
KERA
The Association of Professional Flight Attendants and American Airlines say they’ve reached a tentative deal.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants and American Airlines say they’ve reached a tentative deal after years of talks and the threat of a strike.

The APFA represents American’s 28,000 flight attendants. The package addresses concerns in compensation, work rules and retroactive pay, according to APFA president Julie Hedrick. She also said it was a result of attendants’ endless pickets and more than 99% of them agreeing to strike if necessary.

“This agreement was long overdue,” Hedrick said.

American Airlines said in a statement that it’s pleased it has reached a deal the company is proud of and flight attendants deserve.

Details were scarce Friday afternoon.

The APFA said its Board and Executive Committee will review the package next Wednesday. Pending approval, members will be mailed a summary of the tentative contract and must then vote on it.

At one point in the talks, American offered nearly a 20% pay raise but APFA negotiators rejected it. APFA members also wanted changes in staffing and work schedules. As COVID-19 restrictions relaxed and business soared, flights attendants found themselves overworked, underpaid, and often stranded in distant cities away from their families. They wanted these items addressed in negotiations.

If the agreement's approved, Hedrick said it will put billions of additional dollars into compensation and work rules for the Flight Attendant workgroup.

Bill Zeeble is KERA's education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org.

Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
