Fort Worth mayor makes urban rail system a priority

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker has announced the creation of a new committee to examine bringing a fixed rail system to the city.

The Mayor’s Urban Rail Committee Supporting Economic Development & Tourism, launched with Trinity Metro, will explore creating a rail system between Fort Worth’s entertainment districts as well as potential financial support and mechanisms for construction and operations.

“It is about tourism and economic development. Absolutely,” Parker said. “But I think there’s a huge element to also meeting the needs of the population that lives here, that enjoys those entertainment districts.”

The committee, formally announced May 2, will also look at legislative priorities and how different organizations can enhance possible economic development and tourism rail projects. Consultant Jay Chapa, a former deputy city manager now working to establish a downtown Fort Worth campus with the Texas A&M system, will chair the committee.

Committee meetings will start this summer and continue through the end of 2024. The city and Trinity Metro will split the costs for consultants and research necessary to support the committee’s efforts.

The goal is to have a list of priority projects by the end of the year, Parker said.

“If we don’t have alignment on what our goals and priorities are, we’re never going to get some of these big projects funded,” Parker said.

The announcement of the committee comes as officials revamp the local transportation system. Trinity Metro recently announced that it is looking at discontinuing its electric bus route, the DASH, citing a future rebranding of key routes to entertainment districts. In April 2023, Trinity Metro commissioned a study to again look at a potential streetcar loop through downtown.

Who is on the committee? The committee includes members in the business, tourism and transportation industries. Robert Allen

Kenneth Barr

Mike Brennan

Craig Cavileer

Jay Chapa (Chair)

Charles Edmonds

Nick Genua

Michelle Green-Ford

Jarred Howard

Bob Jameson

Kayla Kelly

Anette Landeros

Russell Laughlin

Steve Montgomery

Paxton Motheral

Rachel Navejar

Paul Paine

Andy Taft

Scott Wilcox

Moody Younger

Ann Zadeh

The streetcar study will be brought under the committee’s purview. Now, the committee will decide whether their preferred fixed rail system is a streetcar or another mode of transportation, Parker said.

Trinity Metro’s system changes are being done in parallel with the committee’s efforts and won’t be hindered by the committee’s work, she added.

Fort Worth officials and Trinity Metro are also working on developing a public transportation system to connect the future Panther Island to the rest of downtown and the Stockyards.

“Trinity Metro is always striving to think ahead for what Fort Worth’s transit needs will be into the future,” Trinity Metro CEO Rich Andreski said in a statement. “We are glad to continue our collaborative work on this effort with (the) city of Fort Worth, this time with a focus on exploring solutions that support the dynamic economic development and tourism needs of a rapidly growing Tarrant County.”

U.S. Census data showed Fort Worth was the fastest-growing city in 2022, adding more residents than any other city in the country.

Editor’s note: Rachel Navejar is a Fort Worth Report board member. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policyhere.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or @ssadek19.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

