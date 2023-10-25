When will those new Arlington attractions open? Mayor gives updates at State of the City address

Mayor Jim Ross’ third State of the City address included a slide from his first – one that says “Jobs. Jobs. Jobs.”

Since July 2021, Ross said employers in town have created 20,000 new ones, and that private investors have injected $4.1 billion into major attractions and redeveloped parts of the city. The progress is only possible because of city unity.

“The state of the city today is better because we’re doing it together,” Ross said.

That includes General Motors – even one day into the strike at the Arlington plant, where the company recently announced a $500 million investment to bolster future SUV production.

“We’ve dealt with GM, we’ve dealt with the UAW. They all want to work this out. We’re confident they’re going to be working it out soon. Y’all just bide the time, let this stuff happen. It’ll work out just fine,” Ross said.

Ross’ Wednesday afternoon speech touched on education, public safety, economic development and diversity. Ross said his Mayor’s Education Coalition has launched a “See something, say something” program in area schools to prevent bullying or report suspicious activity.

Arlington’s Unity Council, which formed after the murder of George Floyd to study systemic inequities that exist in town, issued a new report that included recommendations for people with disabilities, the elderly and the LGBTQ+ community.

Ross also announced his second annual Dream Fest, a celebration of the city’s different cultures and communities, will expand to two days after attendance for the inaugural celebration passed 5,000 people.



Coming soon to Arlington

It’s no secret that Arlington’s entertainment district and shopping centers have a lot of projects under construction.

However, Mayor Jim Ross’ third State of the City address offered a peek into the next couple years of openings, especially in the rapidly growing entertainment district.

Leadership with the Arlington Museum of Art received keys two days ago, Ross said Wednesday, to move into Esports Stadium Arlington + Expo Center. The museum’s new space is larger than its spot in downtown, which frees the museum to bring in larger exhibits.

Loews Arlington Hotel, an 888-room hotel that will also hold the city’s new convention center, will open in February.

A couple miles away, on the edge of the entertainment district, Drury Hotel will open next summer. Construction on the hotel paused during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to the concern of residents and nearby businesses.

Arlington ACTIV, a new city recreation facility for residents ages 55 and up, will open in winter 2024. The project similarly experienced delays due to the pandemic – and robust discussions about the facility’s location near the Pierce Burch Water Treatment Plant and the contracting process.

One Rangers Way, a luxury apartment complex that will put residents within walking distance from the district’s three stadiums, will open in early 2025.

The National Medal of Honor Museum will open in March 2025 and become the first museum to honor the more than 6,000 soldiers who have received the nation’s highest honor.

Ross said other cities are emulating Arlington's efforts to recognize the needs of veterans, including his task force for veteran's issues.

"Now we are positioning ourselves to become the most patriotic city in America by taking care of our veterans," he said.

Since his first State of the City, nearly 2,000 businesses have formed in or moved to Arlington, Ross said. He added that since his first address, around 20,000 more people have been employed in town, and private investors have spent $4.1 billion on projects.

Among the highly watched redevelopments is Lincoln Square, which was acquired last year by Trademark Property Company, is poised for a redevelopment from a series of chain restaurants and big box stores to a more pedestrian-friendly offering of apartments, office space and businesses.

Arlington City Council granted Trademark an extension of its contract with the city Tuesday evening, as the group is still drafting a master plan to present to Arlington Planning and Zoning Commission.

The Arlington Economic Development Corporation, which launched in 2021 with voter-approved sales tax funding, has contributed $47.5 million across 22 projects.

Ross also boasted about the Jerry Jones' family's $295 million investment into AT&T Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup. But when it comes to getting the final, Ross said: Don't ask.

"Y'all don't ask me at the end of this thing, 'Are we getting the final or are we not?' We don't know," Ross said.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org.

