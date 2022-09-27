Long-stalled construction of Drury Plaza Hotel near Arlington's Lincoln Square could resume soon

City permit records show that Drury Development Corporation renewed their development for a nine-story hotel. The city initially granted its permit May 2, 2019. The current permit, issued Sept. 2, expires Feb. 28, 2023.

KERA reached out to Drury Development for comment.

Susan Schrock, city communications coordinator, said in an emailed statement that Drury anticipates finishing construction and open its doors in early 2024. Construction is slated to resume in the next 30 days.

The opening date is around three years later than initially anticipated.

A city press release from pre-pandemic 2020 put opening date the following year. Instead, construction has appeared at a standstill along Road to Six Flags Street. The Drury location sits across the street from Lincoln Square, a shopping center that was the subject of a $15 million grant for redevelopment in late June.

Arlington City Council approved Drury’s development plan for a hotel, restaurant and future office or storefront on the property in 2017. Hotel representatives around 2020 outlined plans for a 268-room hotel that features top-floor meeting rooms that offer a view of AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field, as well as an indoor and outdoor pool with an adjustable glass wall.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org. You can follow Kailey on Twitter @KaileyBroussard.

