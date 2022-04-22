Oak Cliff 'eviction clinic' aims to demystify the eviction process

The goal of the eviction clinic is to bring together tenants, property managers, property owners to help people navigate what can be a confusing and intimidating process.

Multiple organizations will have representatives present, including the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Legal Aid of Northwest Texas and the Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center. They’ll be helping to connect renters involved in the eviction process to available resources. They'll also answer questions about the process.

The Dallas County Constable's office said the idea for hosting the clinic came about after North Texas eviction filings last month reached the highest level since the onset of the pandemic. According to the North Texas Eviction Project, more than 7,800 evictions were filed across Dallas, Tarrant, Denton and Collin Counties in March.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Oak Cliff Government Center at 320 East Jefferson Boulevard in Dallas.

The County Constable’s office said both tenants and landlords could benefit from attending.

Got a tip? Email Rebekah Morr at rmorr@kera.org. You can follow her on Twitter @bekah_morr.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

