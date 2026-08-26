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Dallas Asian American Film Festival sells out ahead of inaugural event

KERA | By Marcheta Fornoff
Published August 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM CDT
The Dallas Asian American Film Festival kicks off this weekend.
Dallas Asian American Film Festival
/
Jorenzo Mallari
The Dallas Asian American Film Festival kicks off this weekend.

Dallas’ newest film festival has sold out its inaugural run.

All tickets, 999 in total, for screenings at the Dallas Museum of Art’s Horchow Auditorium have been claimed ahead of the Aug. 29 Dallas Asian American Film Festival.

Founders say they created the event to highlight local talent. Five of its 10 films are North Texas-based productions, and another two feature filmmakers from other parts of the state.

“A lot of the home bases of Asian American culture and arts are usually credited to California and New York,” said festival director Christina Hahn. “But this is me putting a flag in the sand, I guess, and saying Asians in the South, Asian Texans we are making cinema too. We are making films as well and you shouldn't have to leave in order to be successful.”

The new festival kicks off roughly one month after the Asian Film Festival of Dallas, which features productions from Asian and Asian American filmmakers, celebrated its 25th year.

“I think they've done a great job in terms of bringing a lot of the talent from overseas into Dallas and exposing the people of Dallas to what different kinds of Asian cinema look like,” Hahn said.

Likewise, the Dallas Asian American Film Festival will highlight filmmakers with a diverse set of backgrounds.

“I'm really proud of what the makeup of our leadership team is because we are not only East Asian. We are South Asian, West Asian, Southeast Asian because one of the things that we're trying to do with our programming is expand people's understanding of what Asian and Asian American looks like," she continued.

Huzaifa Ejaz is a Pakistani-American filmmaker based in Dallas. Her short "Phir Milain Gey" is part of the festival's lineup.

“I’m truly honored to be part of the inaugural DAAFF and to share this moment alongside so many Asian filmmakers and storytellers," she said in a press release.

"It feels especially meaningful to represent a South Asian story told through an entirely female cast, one that honors the women whose lives, sacrifices, and stories we build upon.”

Kais Marz's live action short, "Marsupial," will also be shown Saturday.

“Being part of DAAFF in its first year excites me for what's to come for Asian Americans, especially here in Texas," the Dallas-based filmmaker said in a press release.

"For years it's felt like we've been counted out in the film industry, but now I can truly see we're taking a step in the right direction.”

Arts coverage on NTX NOW is made possible through the generosity of TACA, fueling a vibrant arts community for Dallas.

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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Arts & Culture KERA NewsArts & CultureNTX NowfilmDallas Arts District
Marcheta Fornoff
Marcheta Fornoff is an arts reporter at KERA News. She previously worked at the Fort Worth Report where she launched the Weekend Worthy newsletter. Before that she worked at Minnesota Public Radio, where she produced a live daily program and national specials about the first 100 days of President Trump’s first term, the COVID-19 pandemic and the view from “flyover” country. Her production work has aired on more than 350 stations nationwide, and her reporting has appeared in The Dallas Morning News, Fort Worth Report, Texas Standard, Sahan Journal and on her grandmother’s fridge. She currently lives in Fort Worth with her husband and rescue dog. In her free time she works as an unpaid brand ambassador for the Midwest.
See stories by Marcheta Fornoff
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