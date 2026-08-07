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The largest book crawl in the state brings together 32 independent sellers from across North Texas

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published August 7, 2026 at 5:53 AM CDT
Monkey and Dog Books in Fort Worth. On January 19th, 2026 store owners Brooke and Seth Burt posted an Instagram reel asking the Fort Worth community to help find Morgan Trojacek.
Courtesy
/
Monkey and Dog Books
Monkey and Dog Books is an independent book store in Fort Worth that's one of the participating locations for the 2nd annual North Texas Indie Book Crawl.

The 2nd annual North Texas Indie Bookstore Crawl is officially underway, bringing together more than 30 local, independent bookstores and the bookworms who frequent them.

Talking Animals is down a side street off Main Street in historic downtown Grapevine.
Jerome Weeks
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KERA News
Talking Animals is down a side street off Main Street in historic downtown Grapevine.

Katie Lemieux is a co-owner of Talking Animals Books in Grapevine, which is spearheading the event. She told NTX Now's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning that it's an opportunity for book lovers explore the unique character and communities of each store.

"What we've really learned about this customer, is that they are not interested in a one-stop-shop," Lemieux said. "They're interested in what we're offering them beyond the product."

She said while Amazon offers books at the lowest price, which is impossible for independent sellers to compete with, local bookstores offer distinct, third spaces.

"I think people are really leaning into the idea that, 'I'm getting value out of going to this place, there are things that I can do here beyond just buying a book,'" Lemieux said. "So that's what we all are really looking to do, is how can we give the customer the experience that they want?"

Event creator and host faces an engaged crowd in the outdoor space of The Wild Detectives bookstore in Oak Cliff
Niko Williams
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Raymond Butler
Event creator and host faces an engaged crowd in the outdoor space of The Wild Detectives bookstore in Oak Cliff.

Here's how the book crawl works:

  • Pick up a passport from any participating bookstore or print one off online
  • Visit each of the stores listed on the passport to receive a stamp — no purchase necessary!
  • Return your stamped passport via the QR code provided by 11:59pm on Aug. 31 to be entered into a raffle featuring gift cards and other prizes donated by participating bookstores. Each bookstore you visit during August will earn you an additional raffle entry.
Singer Audrey Schott gives a musical performance at Interabang Books in Dallas.
Courtesy Interabang Books
Singer Audrey Schott gives a musical performance at Interabang Books in Dallas.

Lemieux says the idea for the book crawl was thrown out "on a whim" last year, but now, she meets with other local bookstores on a regular basis to talk about how they can continue collaborating.

"We're not competing," she said. "We all kind of do something a little bit differently."

"We're doing what we do," she continued. "It may not be what another store is doing, but they're in a totally different region. They have a different customer."

Lemieux said she hopes the crawl will help people discover new bookstores they've never been to before and unique third spaces.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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Arts & Culture NTX NowbookstoreBooks and Authors
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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