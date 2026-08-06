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Rufus Wainwright, Why? are first officially announced shows at Texas Fine Arts Theatre in Denton

KERA | By Penny Kimble | Denton Record-Chronicle
Published August 6, 2026 at 2:18 PM CDT
The sight from the street of the Denton Fine Arts Theatre.
Emily Nava
/
KERA
The Denton Fine Arts Theatre will open after renovations.

The renovated Texas Fine Arts Theatre is planning to reopen in September, and when it does it will bring 70 mm film to the Denton Square alongside a variety of special screenings.

More than just film, though, the Fine Arts is also going to be ready to host live shows and concerts. This week, the venue officially announced two shows later this year with Rufus Wainwright and Why?

Following a show in Dallas the night before, Canadian singer-songwriter Wainwright will be perform solo on Nov. 15 at the Fine Arts, which described the show as a “rare, intimate” setting for the acclaimed artist.

In December, Why? will be at the Fine Arts Theatre touring the new album Oh Golly/Yes Lord. The Cincinnati-based band known for alternative hip-hop and indie rock recorded its fifth album at the Echo Lab in Argyle in 2011.

The two shows are the first officially announced events for the Texas Fine Arts Theatre when it reopens.

Tickets to both shows are on sale now.
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Arts & Culture Dentonlive musicMoviestheaterDenton Record-Chronicle
Penny Kimble | Denton Record-Chronicle
See stories by Penny Kimble | Denton Record-Chronicle
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