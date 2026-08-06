Leon Bridges to headline intimate Fort Worth gig.

Leon Bridges is giving hometown fans with deep pockets a sneak peek of his forthcoming album ahead of its late September release.

On Sept. 13, the Fort Worth-raised Grammy winner will perform an intimate gig at Bowie House, an Auberge Collection hotel located just off of Camp Bowie Blvd. His appearance is part of the Collection’s Auberge Concert Series, which will unfold for the third year in a row at properties across the Auberge Collection portfolio. And the ticket packages start at $1,550 and climb from there.

The Fort Worth performance will benefit The Big Good, the long-running charitable organization Bridges co-founded with former TCU head football coach Gary Patterson. The Big Good is also a presenter of the show.

“The Auberge Concert Series offers guests rare access to world-class artists in remarkable destinations, creating moments that simply couldn’t happen anywhere else," said Christian Clerc, president and chief executive officer of the Auberge Collection, in a statement. "The series celebrates music, culture and the unique spirit of each destination.”

Happiness Anytime

Bridges’ much-anticipated fifth album, Happiness Anytime, drops on Sept. 25. So the show will provide local fans a chance to hear the music in concert ahead of its release.

To help stoke interest in the new project, Bridges has been playing pop-up gigs throughout Europe, and recently sat down with BBC presenters Nick Grimshaw and Jo Whiley to talk about Anytime.

This appearance will mark Bridges’ second such performance at Bowie House. Last year, his sold-out set featured a cameo from Kacey Musgraves.

Leon Bridges at Bowie House, Fort Worth. 8 p.m. Sept. 13. Packages, which include non-refundable tickets, begin at $1,550.

Preston Jones is a North Texas freelance writer and regular contributor to KXT. Email him at preston@kxt.org or find him on Bluesky (@prestonjones.bsky.social).Our work is made possible by our generous, music-loving members. If you like how we lift up local music, consider becoming a KXT sustaining member right here.

