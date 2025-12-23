Wrap up your holiday with sparkle at these North Texas light displays

In this week's installment of our holiday event guide, we're highlighting just a few of the many light displays in our area.

Even though this is a popular week to view Christmas lights, I would like to suggest the week after Christmas is a better time to take in holiday light experiences. The crowds have thinned out and instead of feeling compelled to rush, you can relax and enjoy the beauty of the displays.

Take a look at some of our merry and bright picks .

LIGHTS ON THE FARM

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum – 1900 West 15th St., Plano

When: Through Dec. 28

Cost: $12-$17

More than two million lights adorn the 19th-century buildings at the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano this holiday season. Take a walk around the museum’s four acres and snap a holiday photo at one of the many displays. Enjoy s’mores, hot cocoa, donuts, popcorn and more while listening to holiday music.

CLASSIC CHRISTMAS

Where: Dallas Midtown – 13351 Preston Rd., Dallas

When: Through Dec. 28

Cost: $24-$31

The former site of Valley View Mall is transformed into a festive Alpine Village. In addition to an abundance of twinkling lights, the experience also features large light sculptures and immersive light tunnels perfect for photo ops. For an additional fee, you can enjoy outdoor ice skating and tubing down a large snow slide.

Therese Powell/KERA The explosion of color from the light-wrapped trees at Vitruvian Park in Addison will put you in a holiday mood.

VITRUVIAN LIGHTS

Where: Vitruvian Park - 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison

When: Through Dec. 31

Cost: Free

Vitruvian Park in Addison transforms into a holiday wonderland with the help of more than 1.2 million sparkling LED lights wrapped around 468 trees. Take a stroll on the paths around the park’s 12 acres for a magical experience.

PRAIRIE LIGHTS

Where: Lynn Creek Park–5610 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie

When: Through Dec. 31

Cost: $50 per car

This two-mile drive-thru experience features 5 million twinkling lights set along the shores of Joe Pool Lake at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie. Drive straight through or stop at the Holiday Village and take a stroll through the walk-through forest and get a hot chocolate.

CHRISTMAS IN THE GARDEN

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden - 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Open select days through Jan. 4

Cost: $13-$58

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden comes to life this season with lights and holiday music. Take a walk down a 1-mile-long trail illuminated by thousands of lights, where you can enjoy such sights as the kaleidoscopic Rainbow Path, Candy Cane Tunnel, or the colorful and whimsical Forest Path.Grab a snack from a menu of goodies which includes sliders, fried mozzarella, hot chocolate or kettle corn.

Therese Powell/KERA The Dallas Arboretum will be transformed into a holiday wonderland for Holiday at the Arboretum, which runs Nov. 13 through Jan. 5.

HOLIDAY AT THE ARBORETUM

Where: Dallas Arboretum – 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: Nightly through Jan. 4

Cost: Admission $15-$40, parking $15

The garden is aglow with over a million lights for the annual event. Twinkly decorated paths guide you to each verse of the 12 Days of Christmas display and to the European-inspired Neuhoff Christmas Village. New this year is the unique after-dark installation Night Glow, which transforms four parts of the garden into light-filled canvases using projection mapping and immersive design.

FRISCO CHRISTMAS IN THE SQUARE

Where: Frisco Square – 8856 Coleman Blvd, Frisco

When: Through Jan. 5

Cost: Free

Frisco's Christmas in the Square boasts the largest choreographed holiday lights and music show in North Texas. The display draws large crowds to the Square but wait until after Christmas when the crowds have thinned and you just might have the 180,000 lights all to yourself. For an additional fee, you can also take a carriage ride or have a spin on the outdoor skating rink.

ASTRA LUMINA

Where: Trinity Forest Adventure Park–1800 Dowdy Ferry Rd., Dallas

When: Through Jan. 31

Cost: $20-$34

Light, projections and music transform a one-mile outdoor walk in Trinity Forest Adventure Park into a celestial experience. The journey features nine cosmic-themed zones which include soundscapes, falling stars, lanterns and a field filled with pixel lights. You have until the end of January to enjoy this nighttime winter experience.

