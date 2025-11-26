Diverse American art added to Amon Carter museum in 2025

Every time Andrew Eschelbacher makes his way through the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, he’s proud of the diverse permanent pieces on view throughout the galleries.

Eschelbacher, director of collections and exhibitions, wants the Fort Worth museum’s diverse art patrons to feel represented throughout the space.

“All of these works are brought into the collection with an idea of our community and our audience,” he said. “How do they speak to the people coming to the museum?”

The Carter expanded its storytelling around American art further with its latest group of acquisitions that added nearly 50 paintings, sculptures, sketches, studies and photographs to its permanent collection this year. The items span over 150 years and feature work from Black, Hispanic and Indigenous artists to spotlight more diverse voices, Eschelbacher said.

Black Indigenous artist Edmonia Lewis is among those whose work is now at the museum.

Her 1866 sculpture “Marriage of Hiawatha” depicts the mythical Ojibwa warrior and his bride Minnehaha from Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poem “The Song of Hiawatha.”

The marble sculpture is the Carter’s first of Lewis’ work and expands the types of Native American artists on view, Eschelbacher said.

“We have a collection where there are so many representations of Indigenous people by Euro-American artists,” he said. “With this work, we’re bringing in a sculpture by a Black Indigenous woman and expanding that narrative.”

The Carter’s permanent collection is a mix of acquisitions made by the curatorial team and gifts. The museum has acquired over 176,000 artworks in its 64-year history, museum spokesperson Kimberly Daniell said.

Other additions include Sandow Birk’s large-scale etching “White Out: A Monumental Arch to American History,” which depicts the achievements of Americans of color through the page.

Contemporary American art added this year includes photographs from San Antonio-based Chuck Ramirez. “Seven Days: The Still Lifes of Chuck Ramirez” exhibition is on view through Jan. 4.

Some of the acquisitions, such as “Marriage of Hiawatha,” are already on view. Others will be unveiled at later dates for specific exhibitions.

Eschelbacher declined to share which works will be displayed when, but said the museum is always rotating its permanent art to keep the space fresh.

“If you come to the Carter tomorrow, you’ll have a great gallery experience, but it will be a different experience than you had six months ago,” he said. “That’s what makes returning really exciting.”

