Filipino festival in Irving expects to draw thousands Sunday

Last year the Lone Star Palengke festival brought in an estimated 10,000 visitors. Now in its fourth year, the organizers promise the event will be bigger and better than ever before.

The family-friendly event is free and will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in Irving.

Palengke means market, and attendees will see more than 130 vendors spread across the Levy Event Plaza in Las Colinas.

Festival-goers can expect traditional food, a parade, dance and musical performances.

Mark Sampelo is president of Pilipino American Community Endeavor , the nonprofit that organizes the event.

“We're just here to build bridges. We just want people to be plugged in,” Sampelo said. “It may not be our organization, but if you're plugged in, within one of our, within other Filipino organizations or helping a small business. We want that community support.”

This year’s theme is “kapwa.”

“That Filipino core value means oneness, unity, and finding yourself in one another,” Sampelo explained. “That's also part of our mission statement, actually, is that we are grounded in kapwa. We inspire, empower and uplift our community.”

In addition to fostering connections, the event also aims to gather support for a Filipino community center .

The nonprofit is looking to raise $2.2 million for a facility and another $22 million to help sustain programs through at least the next decade, according to Sampelo.

“For us, the building is just a representation of our accomplishments, with our contributions to the DFW community,” Sampelo said. “Filipino-Americans are deserving of a home, a space where not only we can celebrate, but we can serve our community and make sure that they have what they need for their families.”