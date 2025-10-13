Dallas’ Erin Cluley Gallery joins this year’s Art Basel Miami

This December, Art Basel Miami Beach – one of the premier art fairs in the U.S. – will feature a Dallas gallery.

Erin Cluley Gallery, based in the Design District, is the only Dallas gallery and one of two Texas-based galleries selected among 284 exhibitors from cities around the world.

The local gallery will present photographs from Dallas artist Nic Nicosia’s Real Pictures series from the 1980s as part of the fair’s Surveys section, featuring works of historical relevance.

Owner and director Erin Cluley said in a press release that she’s excited to revisit Nicosia’s photography series at the fair this year.

“As the only Dallas-based gallery to participate in this year’s Art Basel Miami Beach, it is fitting to be presenting the work of Nic Nicosia,” Cluley said. “Nic’s career was grown in Dallas and the Real Pictures series was inspired by the richness — and rawness — of suburban life in his hometown in the 1980s.”

The exhibition at Art Basel Miami will mark the first time the series of photographs will be presented together since Nicosia’s 1999 retrospective at the Contemporary Arts Museum in Houston.

Nicosia graduated from the University of North Texas in 1974 with a bachelor’s in radio-TV-film. He was included in the 1983 Whitney Biennial and the Guggenheim’s 1983 Exxon National Exhibition. His work has been featured in the Guggenheim Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago, the Dallas Museum of Art, and the Houston Museum of Fine Arts. He previously received a Guggenheim Fellowship and a Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation grant in 1984.

In 2026, Nicosia will present a major retrospective at the Nasher Sculpture Center of his post-2000 sculptural and lens-based work.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

