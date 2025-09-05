‘Style sticks with you’: Hat maker brings passion for authenticity to the Cedars

As a stylist and sales manager for brands like John Varvatos and Yves Saint Laurent, Dalton Rhode learned which items build his client’s authentic style — and which ones don’t. While honing their closets, he found many shoppers were asking for a type of hat they couldn’t find in Dallas.

“When I started doing my research, I found there was only the Stetson outfit in Garland,” he recalls. “I bought a few and tinkered with them a bit. I knew I had a client base that wanted them.”

The 28-year-old Rhode started a two-year sartorial journey that led him to an online “hat Reddit” forum called The Fedora Lounge. Absorbing insider tricks, he spent eight hours a day perfecting the classic Western shape, updated for the urban man, by creasing brims and crafting bands.

Emmanuel Neigra Dalton Rhode (pictured) is opening a new hat shop in the Cedars.

In his tiny 500-square-foot storefront in the Cedars, down the road from Mike’s Gemini Twin, Rhode offers the fruits of that labor. Named for his hope to carry the hat-making legacy forward, Rhode & Sons is a showcase for his handmade beaver and nutria designs. The store offers two classic models: the Western City Slicker and the Harwood, which recalls hats worn by Burt Reynolds in his ’70s heyday. The hat maker is also open to crafting custom toppers.

In addition to styles in silver, black, brown sugar and dark chocolate (which start at $800), Rhode has curated a selection of vintage-influenced clothing from Mister Freedom and Indigofera Prima Jeans, including selvedge denim, jackets and tees. All of which he hopes will help customers develop a closet that stands the test of time.

“Style sticks with you,” Rhode says. “You should buy pieces you want to pass down to your children, and that’s what I’m trying to do in the hat world — make something they can bring in after 20 years of wear, and I can bring it back to life.”

Details

1912 S. Harwood St., Dallas. Grand opening will be 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 from 6-9 p.m. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, and Monday-Tuesday by appointment.

