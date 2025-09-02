Fort Worth’s Fall Gallery Night blows in this weekend. Here are 5 art galleries to visit

More of a dependable sign of the change in seasons than any actual shift in the weather, Fall Gallery Night blows open doors around the city Sept. 6.

Organized by the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association, Gallery Night is a series of concurrent open houses at museums, galleries and pop-up spaces across Panther City and Arlington.

Gallery Night arrives every fall and spring to support local artists and encourage longtime art lovers and newcomers to explore spaces across the region in a relaxed environment.

Most art venues are open from noon through 9 p.m., but times vary for each spot. Click here to check out each gallery’s hours before heading over.

If you’re looking for a curated trip, hop on board Art Tooth’s Gallery Night party bus as it makes multiple stops from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Afterwards, head to Hotel Dryce and Fort Works Art for their joint block party in the Cultural District.

A west Fort Worth art gallery is participating in its final Fall Gallery Night before it permanently closes its doors in November. Find more details on the closure below as well as other local exhibitions we plan on visiting during the citywide event.

Final weekend: Dive deep into global artist’s work at ‘The Whale’

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St., Fort Worth

Gallery Night hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Venezuelan-American artist Alex Da Corte’s career is spotlighted by curator Alison Hearst through more than 40 of his paintings, drawings and immersive videos. The artist, known globally for his hybrid installations, combines bright colors and minimalist sculptures to explore several topics, including sex, consumerism and power. The exhibition closes Sept. 7.

Step into South Texas landscape at ‘Ethereal Goats, Earthy Pecans’

William Campbell Gallery, 217 Foch St., Fort Worth

Gallery Night hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

North Texan artist Victoria Gonzales’ newest body of work was created to explore daily life through the lens of Tejano culture and the South Texas landscape. She crafts paintings, drawings and ceramics inspired by her grandparents’ work in the field and her parents’ transformation of that land into a farm. The artist will be present on Gallery Night to discuss the exhibition.

Get lost in several artists’ minds at ‘Inner Space’

Kinfolk House, 1913 Wallace St., Fort Worth

Gallery Night hours: Noon-6 p.m.

Multidisciplinary artists Andrea Tosten, David Kinsey and Tammy Melody Gomez come together to explore their thoughts, traditions and identities in “Inner Space.” The artists transform the historic Polytechnic Heights home into an intimate gallery through poetry, storytelling and visual elements.

Cruise through Latin identities at ‘Sundance Square Car & Culture’

400h Gallery, 400 Houston St.; Zona 7 Gallery, 404 Houston St.; Caravan of Dreams Gallery, 501 Houston St., Fort Worth

Gallery Night hours: Noon-9 p.m.

Three Sundance Square art galleries co-present the “Sundance Square Car & Culture” exhibition, a showcase of regional artists that reflects the soul of Latin identities. The exhibitions feature lowrider culture, Chicano heritage and the narratives of communities through art on paper, photographs and paintings.

Bid a fond farewell to west Fort Worth sculpture gallery

Rebecca Low Sculpture Gallery, 7608 Camp Bowie West, Fort Worth

Gallery Night hours: Noon-9 p.m.

Rebecca Low will permanently close her gallery Nov. 1 after 30 years in business. The artist invites guests to purchase sculptures from her and several others represented in her space for discounted prices. She will continue to accept commissioned works after the gallery closes.

“This is very bittersweet for me but retirement is calling my name,” Low wrote in the Gallery Night brochure. “I am excited about my next big adventure and cannot wait to find out what it is. Continuing to create commissions is a must and so are traveling, playing, volunteering and all kinds of fun.”

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

