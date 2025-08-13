Millions for public art could go before Fort Worth voters in a 2026 bond

Public art advocates are encouraged by Fort Worth’s early draft of next year’s bond program that could include millions of dollars toward installations that visually enhance communities.

City staff is developing an $840 million bond program with six propositions for voters to consider in May. Under the current proposal, $10.8 million is designated for public art across the measures, including 1% from the street and mobility proposition.

How is public art spread across Fort Worth’s 2026 bond propositions? $5 million in streets and mobility

$3.1 million in parks and open space

$300,000 in public libraries

$1.2 million in public safety

$1.2 million in animal care and shelter facilities

Some have questioned why the city allocates dollars for public art when street repairs are a common and top concern among residents. Fort Worth City Council members even briefly suggested reducing or cutting funds for future art projects during a June meeting.

Maggie Adler, chair of the Fort Worth Art Commission, said she’s continuously working to emphasize the importance of public art in the city’s culture and refuting concerns that it would detract from “essential” services.

“Art doesn’t come at the cost of our streets or hospitals or other very critical public functions,” Adler said. “I’m deeply committed to ensuring that our politicians recognize the place of art and culture to uplift, to stimulate the economy and to make our city livable and enjoyable.”

Fort Worth policy requires that new infrastructure include aesthetic elements of public art to reinforce community identity. The art commission plays an advisory role in the bond process and recommends a public art plan for each program, identifying specific projects to include.

Once a bond program is adopted, the Fort Worth Public Art initiative — managed by Arts Fort Worth — leads the plan to make new projects a reality.

Anne Allen, public art program manager with Arts Fort Worth, said the proposed amount toward public art is “exciting” to meet the artistic needs of communities.

“That money will go a long way toward creating some real impact across the city with public art projects,” she said.

Wesley Gentle, executive director of Arts Fort Worth, said the proposal is “substantial” in the organization’s history.

In 2022, the city’s $560 million bond package allocated $7.1 million to public art. The funding paid for projects including an art installation at the Northwest Patrol Division facility and a community mosaic at Ciquio Vasquez Park in south Fort Worth.

In late June, members of the art commission hashed out ways to defend public art projects in the 2026 bond that included talking points to present to council members.

Since the bond program is still developing, Allen said there is no final list of art projects. The Arts Fort Worth team will participate in the city’s hybrid community engagement meetings this fall across every council district, which includes seeking feedback from residents on potential locations for new installations.

City officials expect to finalize the bond package in January. If propositions pass, the Arts Fort Worth team will determine the spots and budgets for new installations based on geographic equity, visibility, accessibility for community engagement and opportunities for local artists.

The Fort Worth Art Commission will then invite community members in fall 2026 to share their thoughts on proposed projects before making final recommendations to City Council.

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

