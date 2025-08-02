Bruce Wood Dance and Uptown Players are collaborating on cabaret-style ‘Imagine’

In tribute to the LGBTQ community and its allies, Uptown Players and Bruce Wood Dance Dallas are collaborating on a cabaret performance about love and identity dubbed Imagine. It was the idea of a mutual patron, James Lynn Williams.

The show will feature choreography by dancers Weaver Rhodes, Elliott Trahan and Cole Vernon, who will perform with fellow company members Mia Rosin and Megan Storey. The 18 songs by vocalists Peter DiCesare, Seth Paden, Brett Warner and Kylie Stewart include John Lennon’s “Imagine,” Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” and Johnny Mathis’ “I Look At You.” Imagine will unfold in a series of vignettes on topics ranging from romantic discovery to the strength of chosen family.

“Uptown has awesome singers and we have awesome dancers and the opportunity to work together was very appealing,” says Gayle Halperin, Bruce Wood executive director and producer. ”It’s a fun, uplifting celebration of love for all genders. What’s also so beneficial is that collaboration broadens and deepens your creativity and expands your versatility. It’s such a great opportunity to work with other artists in our city.”

Imagine: A Celebration of Love, Identity, and Movement runs Aug. 9-10 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. Tickets at uptownplayers.org and brucewooddance.org .

