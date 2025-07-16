Domingos de Fiesta takes over the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The Fort Worth Stockyards is turning up the heat on Sundays during the summer with Domingos de Fiesta, a weekly celebration of culture, cumbias and country.

The fun begins at 11 a.m. at the Exchange Lawn in front of the Livestock Exchange Building at the Fort Worth Stockyards.

DJ Luv will be spinning, and live music sure to get dancers on their feet will include cumbia, banda, zapateado, huapango, Tejano, corrido, country and more.

Attendees can also catch the Ultimate Bullfighters, a show of daring as the bullfighters dodge the big beasts, at 2:30 p.m. at the Cowtown Coliseum. (No bulls are slain.)

Viva Vaquero will serve burgers, sausage and jumbo dogs along with its Buckaroo Burger with grilled jalepeños and pico de gallo.

Drink specials include $5 margaritas, Michelob Ultra drafts, Busch Light drafts and Bud Light Cheladas.

Free entertainment includes the Old West gunfight show Legends of Texas, the Fort Worth Herd cattle drives, comedy shows, Cowtown Opry and more.

For $10, you can go on a Trinity River Train Excursion, which takes riders on a 45-minute ride along the Trinity.

Details : Domingos de Fiesta will be held on July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Exchange Lawn, Fort Worth Livestock Exchange, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. Prices vary by activity.

