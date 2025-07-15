This mom in Coppell makes Islamic home decor inspired by her faith

Lail Hossain’s Coppell home is a quiet oasis with a cohesive color palette and modern chic aesthetic.

That’s not by accident. Hossain owns her own small business, With a Spin, making Islamic-inspired home decor for North Texans.

One of her favorite pieces in her home is a gold-and-white wooden archway she designed with a verse from the Quran, the Ayatul Kursi, about Allah’s protection.

“I particularly wanted to make it in a way that goes with modern decor,” she said. “A lot of the Ayatul Kursi art that's out there is very heavy, very black or like bright gold. Modern families don't like it anymore.”

Hossain said her home decor business is more than just a job for her. Once a software engineer, she said she quit her job and launched her business when her daughter was a toddler.

“She is my inspiration because I wanted her to know and understand more about [Islam],” she said. “Because outside she's getting a lot of negative vibes [about Islam]. So that's my whole reason for leaving corporate and starting up this new venture.”

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Can you describe your piece of art?

It's made out of wood. The arch background is wood and the calligraphy is cut out. I picked a very thin piece because I wanted it to be modern and just float on the wall.

The Ayatul Kursi is a verse from the Quran and it's from the second chapter and it describes God. In Islamic belief, reciting the Ayatul brings protection and peace and tranquility.

When I was designing it, the first thing was God, whom we call Allah in Islam, and God is infinite. So I started with [a variation on] the infinity sign and played with Arabic calligraphy.

The arch shape also comes from the circle. A circle is also infinite because a circle can go around and around and around. So I wanted to incorporate that in the art piece as well.

Where did you get this artwork from?

I designed it. I'm the founder and CEO of With a Spin, a brand where I design Islamic gifts and home decor for modern Muslim homes. So we do have customers buying this piece.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Lail Hossain laser cut the intricate gold calligraphy design on her wooden archway.

Where is the art in your home and why did you place it there?

It's a versatile piece. Usually I keep it on my mantel. But then, right now it's on the back of my dining room on the buffet.

This is where we eat. It's the heart of the room. When my daughter comes out of her room in the morning, this is the first thing she sees. So it's a reminder. If she forgets, it's a reminder for her to recite. As we're walking out, it's a reminder for us to recite it quickly before we get out.

How does having this art make you feel?

It feels [like] when I'm home, I am truly me. I'm actually expressing not only myself, but my faith because there is a concept of intention. In Islam, we call it niyyah that every act, everything we do, the intention matters the most.

So my intention with my home is to have a constant reminder of our religious identity. So as my daughter is growing up, she understands how beautiful her religion is because in today's climate Islamophobia is everywhere. So I want her to understand when her teen friends are coming over, I want them to see how beautiful Islamic art can be.

How does this piece of art represent home for you?

It's my identity. I'm a very spiritual person, or I want to be growing and growing and growing. And I love to decorate my home. As I mentioned about the intention, I want to create and decorate my home with true intention where it can be counted as worship for me.

I want to place this art in my home so that my family members can recite and … have the true protection. We believe that there is protection when you are reading it. That's home to me because it's not only my personality, it's defining me as a whole.

