Home is where the art is: Go inside North Texans’ homes to see the art they treasure

Art isn’t just in museums, galleries or concert halls. Art is all around us – especially in our homes.

Whether you’re in your bedroom, cooking in your kitchen or working in the garage, the items that fill our homes tell stories about who we are and what we care about.

That’s why Arts Access, a journalism partnership between the Dallas Morning News and KERA, is launching a series called “Home is Where the Art Is.”

From Mansfield to Oak Cliff, this art series explores the items that make people feel at home in North Texas and what makes them feel special to their owners.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA News Justin Myers, who lives in Plano, is a project manager in tech by day and a part-time DJ with a passion for vinyl.

An obsession. A sickness. Consuming.

That’s how Justin Myers, aka DJ Willie Dutch, would describe his love for collecting vinyl records. He’s constantly searching for new records in local stores or online. Now, he has over 4,000 vinyl disco, funk, soul and boogie records from the ‘60s and ‘70s.

In the last decade, Myers’ appreciation for vinyl records has only grown ever since his wife gave him a record player. He said there’s something special about holding a vinyl record in your hands. Not to mention, some records just aren’t available digitally.

Over the last few months, we’ve visited the homes of North Texans who shared the meaningful items that make them feel at home.

Have an item in your North Texas home that you'd like to share? You can email artsaccess@dallasnew.com .

