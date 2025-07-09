Colombian beats and Barranquilla royalty take over downtown Dallas for summer festival

A North Texas festival is bringing Colombia to downtown Dallas.

The 2025 Dallas Colombian Festival returns Saturday, July 19, and will feature a jam-packed day of culture, music and community in celebration of Colombian Independence Day, which is July 20.

“We're trying to bring Colombia to the D-FW and have a cultural experience that will enhance all the senses – the smells, the looks and the colors.” said Ana Parada, founder of nonprofit Representa.

This is the eighth year the nonprofit has put on the festival. The event spotlights Colombian folklore and rhythms. This year's headliners include singer Magic Juan and the 2024 queen of the Baranquilla Carnival in Colombia. Authentic bites from Fort Worth’s Manarel Sazón Colombiano and La Fresa will also be featured at the festival.

“This has the unique feeling of Colombia, and there is really nothing like this even in the state of Texas,” Parada said.

Launched in 2017, the festival has grown into a signature summer event, drawing about 6,000 attendees annually.

Details:

July 19 at Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. $31.85. https://attpac.org/event/dallas-colombian-festival-2025

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.