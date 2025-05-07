Sam Elliott grabs a bite at Joe T. Garcia’s in Fort Worth

Actor Sam Elliott was spotted last week on the patio of Joe T. Garcia’s, an iconic Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth known for its celebrity sightings.

The legendary restaurant shared a photo of the 80-year-old actor on Instagram, hugging Zurella Lancarte, a relative of the eatery’s founding family. The caption read, “You never know who you might run into at Joe T’s”.

Over the years, stars such as Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and Elvis Presley have dined at Joe T’s.

Last week, Billy Bob Thornton revealed Elliott would be joining the season 2 cast of Landman , Taylor Sheridan’s Texas oil drama on Paramount+. The show is based on Christian Wallace’s Texas Monthly podcast Boomtown, which takes a look at the West Texas oil industry and how the Permian Basin oil boom shaped the region’s culture and politics. Demi Moore and Jon Hamm are also starring in the show.

The show is shot in Forth Worth. Its debut season featured locations like the Petroleum Club, Hotel Drover in the Stockyards and Texas Christian University’s track-and-field complex. Production on Season 2 started in early April .

Landman marks Elliott's second project with both Thornton and Taylor Sheridan since the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

