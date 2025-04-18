Singer David Ramirez coming to the Kessler for album-release concert

After a long-term relationship went kaput, Texas singer David Ramirez decided to hightail it out of Austin.

Eventually, he wound up in tiny Waverly, Ala., where he spent two weeks writing all 12 songs that make up his seventh and most philosophical album yet, All the Not So Gentle Reminders.

“I’m over the anger, the sadness, all the not so gentle reminders of my nature. I’m moving forward; I can see it coming soon,” he sings on the synth-driven anthem “Waiting on the Dust to Settle.”

It’s a haunting album that glides from orchestral ballads like “The Music Man” to the Beatlesesque strut of “I Got People.” Ramirez will perform songs from All the Not So Gentle Reminders on April 24 at his Dallas album-release concert. Like-minded singer-songwriter Ryan Culwell, who grew up in the Texas Panhandle, opens the show.



Details

David Ramirez will perform with opener Ryan Culwell on April 24 at 8 p.m. at the Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., Dallas. $26.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.