Dallas Museum of Art acquires seven works from Dallas Art Fair

The Dallas Museum of Art has acquired seven works from the Dallas Art Fair for its permanent collection.

The acquisitions were made possible by a grant of nearly $100,000 from the Dallas Art Fair Foundation Acquisition Program, according to a Thursday news release. The annual gift is in its ninth year.

The artworks are by six artists from around the world: Alexa Kumiko Hatanaka, Fu Xiaotong, Sanlé Sory, Eduardo Sarabia, Eri Imamura and Tina Girouard. (Two of the selections are by Hatanaka.)

“These artists — whose work ranges in date from the mid-1970s to now — represent innovations in photography, textiles, ceramics, and drawing,” said Anna Katherine Brodbeck, the DMA’s museum’s senior curator of contemporary art, in a statement.

“Their attention to beauty and craft is sure to enthrall our audiences.”

Kelly Cornell, the director of the Dallas Art Fair, also said in the news release that, “this year’s selection reflects the international breadth of talent represented at the fair, highlighting the global perspectives shaping contemporary art today.”

Founded in 2009, the fair is regarded as the pinnacle of Dallas Arts Month. It kicked off with previews on Thursday at the Fashion Industry Gallery in downtown. Ninety-one exhibitors will be on display through Sunday.

The DMA acquisitions include Sarabia’s Untitled (Peyote), a hand-painted ceramic vase; Sory’s Belle de Jour, a 1974 black-and-white photograph of a young girl; and Imamura’s Breathe, a female torso adorned with beads and kimono fabric.

There are also two linocut print pieces from Hatanaka, Terrain (white) and Terrain (blue), that conjure images of natural landscapes.

Rounding out the group are Girouard’s Pink Floral, sequined fabric that forms a floral design, and Fu’s 150,048 Pinpricks 150,048孔, a work featuring handmade Xuan paper.

Courtesy of Turner Carroll Eri Imamura 'Breathe' (2022) is one of the seven works acquired from the Dallas Art Fair that will be joining the Dallas Museum of Art.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.