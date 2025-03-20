Thin Line Fest unveils packed 2025 lineup: See the local and big-name filmmakers

Thin Line Fest is returning for 2025 with five days of films, music and more. The annual documentary film festival is the longest running in Texas and will be back in town April 23-27.

The organizers announced the film lineup, which includes 20 feature-length films, 20 short films and 26 music videos. Around 20 of them are either created, produced or performed by Denton locals.

Thin Line has also released the lineup for more than 30 musical performances that will take place throughout the week, featuring plenty more Denton and DFW natives.

Matt Farmer, director of digital media for the Thin Line, told the Denton Record-Chronicle that while all the films and performances have been announced, the schedule is not yet finalized. Stay tuned to thinline.us for updates.

Here’s the full lineup of all feature films, short films, music videos and concerts you’ll find throughout the week, with a special focus on the work close to home.

Registration for the festival is open now and free, but Thin Line recommends a $10 donation.

Made by Denton

Features

Playing the Part: Written and directed by Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer

Written and directed by Denton City Council member Forbidden Sound: Directed by University of North Texas music professor Meng Ren

Short films

”Taha’s Theorem”: Directed by UNT alumnus Aaron Dye

Directed by UNT alumnus ”Bad Ice”: Directed and produced by UNT alumnus Andrew Valentine , with score by Matt Farmer

Directed and produced by UNT alumnus , with score by ”60 Years Later”: Directed by UNT MFA student Brendan Reed-Crab , filmed and edited by UNT MFA student Hallie Harper

Directed by UNT MFA student , filmed and edited by UNT MFA student ”Striking Chords”: Directed by UNT student Ari Fortman

Directed by UNT student ”Beyond Roe”: Directed by UNT MFA student Hallie Harper, filmed and edited by UNT MFA student Brendan Reed-Crab

Music videos

”*” by DFW band Curl , directed, filmed and edited by UNT alumnus Cesar Aranda

by DFW band , directed, filmed and edited by UNT alumnus ”Bezos” by Denton artist Pudge

by Denton artist ”Angel Baddie” by Denton band Sunbuzzed , directed by Texas Woman’s University alumna Ellie Alonzo

by Denton band , directed by Texas Woman’s University alumna ”Colder” by Denton artist Lorelei K , directed by DFW-based filmmaker Colt Matheson

by Denton artist , directed by DFW-based filmmaker ”Delinquent, Miscreant” by Denton band Dust Mothers , directed and produced by DFW-based filmmaker Jon Rafael Birondo , filmed by DFW-based filmmaker Thomas Blanks

by Denton band , directed and produced by DFW-based filmmaker , filmed by DFW-based filmmaker ”Fault” by Denton artist Alexandria Gore , directed, filmed and edited by UNT alumnus Hunter Royce Spears

by Denton artist , directed, filmed and edited by UNT alumnus ”From the Ground” by Denton artist Lia Graham , directed, filmed and edited by UNT alumnus Colton Capps

by Denton artist , directed, filmed and edited by UNT alumnus ”Gossip” by Denton artist Penny Bored , directed and filmed by DFW-based filmmaker Avery Whaite

by Denton artist , directed and filmed by DFW-based filmmaker ”I Am Dog Now” by Chat Pile, directed, filmed and edited by Denton filmmaker Will Mecca

by Chat Pile, directed, filmed and edited by Denton filmmaker ”Into Night” by Denton artist Chelsey Danielle , directed, filmed and edited by Denton filmmaker Erin Devany

by Denton artist , directed, filmed and edited by Denton filmmaker ”Nicholas Sparks” by Denton artist Amethyst Michelle , directed and filmed by DFW filmmaker Luke Asper

by Denton artist , directed and filmed by DFW filmmaker ”Standing in the Rain” by Denton artist Daniel Markham , directed by Lubbock filmmaker Brandon Bonnette

by Denton artist , directed by Lubbock filmmaker Brandon Bonnette ”Trucker Hat” by Denton band Bowling for Soup, directed by David Sokol

Texas films

Features

Zurawski v. Texas: Directed by Texas filmmakers Maise Crow and Abbie Perrault , produced by Hillary Clinton , Chelsea Clinton and Jennifer Lawrence

Directed by Texas filmmakers and , produced by , and The Path to Uhuru: Directed and produced by DFW filmmaker Joshua Gallas , filmed and produced by DFW filmmaker Andrew Czap

Directed and produced by DFW filmmaker , filmed and produced by DFW filmmaker The Highland Sound: A Denton-based story co-directed and scored by DFW filmmaker Brian Christopher Hutson, co-directed and edited by DFW filmmaker Cody Alan Thomason

Short films

”Tessa”: Austin-based story directed by Megan Dahl

Austin-based story directed by ”The Number 13” : Dallas-based story directed and edited by Austin filmmaker and UT-Arlington alumnus Justin Wilson

: Dallas-based story directed and edited by Austin filmmaker and UT-Arlington alumnus ”Take Me to Hawkins Texas”: Directed by DFW filmmaker Stephen Farina

Music videos

”Pro-Gress” by DFW artists P.P. and Bleu Santana , directed by DFW filmmaker Trey Patton

by DFW artists and , directed by DFW filmmaker ”Good Feelings” by Julys , directed by UNT alumnus and DFW filmmaker Rodger Woodruff III , filmed and edited by Austin filmmaker Travis Beverly

by , directed by UNT alumnus and DFW filmmaker , filmed and edited by Austin filmmaker Travis Beverly ”Reagonomics” by DFW artist DonoSpectacular , directed and edited by UNT alumnus and Austin filmmaker Samantha N. McDanel , filmed by DFW filmmaker Jörg Viktor Steins-Laub

by DFW artist , directed and edited by UNT alumnus and Austin filmmaker , filmed by DFW filmmaker ”Sunkissed” by DFW artist Sunrise Academy , directed, filmed and edited by DFW filmmaker Julian Sol Jordan

by DFW artist , directed, filmed and edited by DFW filmmaker ”Touching” by DFW artist Black Taffy , directed by DFW filmmaker Daven Martinez , filmed and edited by DFW filmmaker Alec Miramontes

by DFW artist , directed by DFW filmmaker , filmed and edited by DFW filmmaker ”What They Want” by DFW artist Astrogiirl , directed by DFW filmmakers Hadiya Berry and De’Aston Dyson

by DFW artist , directed by DFW filmmakers and ”XXX” by Austin artist BLK ODYSSY , featuring Wiz Khalifa , directed and edited by Luis De Pena

by Austin artist , featuring , directed and edited by ”Doldrums End” by former Dallas artist Sudie , who now lives in Atlanta

by former Dallas artist , who now lives in Atlanta ”Aunt Viv” by Fort Worth artist Knoc the Psycho featuring Father Farmer

by Fort Worth artist featuring ”A New Life” by Austin band the Unlimited Stars

Films featuring post-show Q&As

New Wave: Festival’s opening film, with a Q&A with writer and director Elizabeth Ai

Festival’s opening film, with a Q&A with writer and director Speak. : Festival’s closing film, directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Guy Mossman , Q&A with two of the film’s subjects

: Festival’s closing film, directed by and , Q&A with two of the film’s subjects Following Harry : Q&A with director Susanne Rostock

: Q&A with director My Bad Sister : Directed by Joe Magowan . Q&A with stars Polly and Sophie Duniam , who will perform at Harvest House after the event

: Directed by . Q&A with stars , who will perform at Harvest House after the event Testament : Directed by Benjamin Tiede and Patrick Marsh , Q&A with one of the directors

: Directed by and , Q&A with one of the directors Drowned Land : Q&A with director Colleen Thurston

: Q&A with director The Long Quiet: Q&A with director Lucy D’Cruz

More feature films

Shahid

Meanwhile

What Ravens Do

Bar

Racing for Recovery

Third Act

Night of the Coyotes

S/he is Still Her/e

I’m Your Venus

More short films

A City That Cares

Biir Gaardi

Kalamazoo Gals

My Back Pages

River Cowboys

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

Shanti Rides Shotgun

We Vogue

Wrecked a Bunch of Cars Had a Good Time

More music videos

“Naan Stop Naan” by Damian Thorn-Hauswirth

“I can do what I want” by Mei Semones

“Lila” by Shake Stew

Live music