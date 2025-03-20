Thin Line Fest unveils packed 2025 lineup: See the local and big-name filmmakers
Thin Line Fest is returning for 2025 with five days of films, music and more. The annual documentary film festival is the longest running in Texas and will be back in town April 23-27.
The organizers announced the film lineup, which includes 20 feature-length films, 20 short films and 26 music videos. Around 20 of them are either created, produced or performed by Denton locals.
Thin Line has also released the lineup for more than 30 musical performances that will take place throughout the week, featuring plenty more Denton and DFW natives.
Matt Farmer, director of digital media for the Thin Line, told the Denton Record-Chronicle that while all the films and performances have been announced, the schedule is not yet finalized. Stay tuned to thinline.us for updates.
Here’s the full lineup of all feature films, short films, music videos and concerts you’ll find throughout the week, with a special focus on the work close to home.
Registration for the festival is open now and free, but Thin Line recommends a $10 donation.
Made by Denton
Features
- Playing the Part: Written and directed by Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer
- Forbidden Sound: Directed by University of North Texas music professor Meng Ren
Short films
- ”Taha’s Theorem”: Directed by UNT alumnus Aaron Dye
- ”Bad Ice”: Directed and produced by UNT alumnus Andrew Valentine, with score by Matt Farmer
- ”60 Years Later”: Directed by UNT MFA student Brendan Reed-Crab, filmed and edited by UNT MFA student Hallie Harper
- ”Striking Chords”: Directed by UNT student Ari Fortman
- ”Beyond Roe”: Directed by UNT MFA student Hallie Harper, filmed and edited by UNT MFA student Brendan Reed-Crab
Music videos
- ”*” by DFW band Curl, directed, filmed and edited by UNT alumnus Cesar Aranda
- ”Bezos” by Denton artist Pudge
- ”Angel Baddie” by Denton band Sunbuzzed, directed by Texas Woman’s University alumna Ellie Alonzo
- ”Colder” by Denton artist Lorelei K, directed by DFW-based filmmaker Colt Matheson
- ”Delinquent, Miscreant” by Denton band Dust Mothers, directed and produced by DFW-based filmmaker Jon Rafael Birondo, filmed by DFW-based filmmaker Thomas Blanks
- ”Fault” by Denton artist Alexandria Gore, directed, filmed and edited by UNT alumnus Hunter Royce Spears
- ”From the Ground” by Denton artist Lia Graham, directed, filmed and edited by UNT alumnus Colton Capps
- ”Gossip” by Denton artist Penny Bored, directed and filmed by DFW-based filmmaker Avery Whaite
- ”I Am Dog Now” by Chat Pile, directed, filmed and edited by Denton filmmaker Will Mecca
- ”Into Night” by Denton artist Chelsey Danielle, directed, filmed and edited by Denton filmmaker Erin Devany
- ”Nicholas Sparks” by Denton artist Amethyst Michelle, directed and filmed by DFW filmmaker Luke Asper
- ”Standing in the Rain” by Denton artist Daniel Markham, directed by Lubbock filmmaker Brandon Bonnette
- ”Trucker Hat” by Denton band Bowling for Soup, directed by David Sokol
Texas films
Features
- Zurawski v. Texas: Directed by Texas filmmakers Maise Crow and Abbie Perrault, produced by Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Jennifer Lawrence
- The Path to Uhuru: Directed and produced by DFW filmmaker Joshua Gallas, filmed and produced by DFW filmmaker Andrew Czap
- The Highland Sound: A Denton-based story co-directed and scored by DFW filmmaker Brian Christopher Hutson, co-directed and edited by DFW filmmaker Cody Alan Thomason
Short films
- ”Tessa”: Austin-based story directed by Megan Dahl
- ”The Number 13”: Dallas-based story directed and edited by Austin filmmaker and UT-Arlington alumnus Justin Wilson
- ”Take Me to Hawkins Texas”: Directed by DFW filmmaker Stephen Farina
Music videos
- ”Pro-Gress” by DFW artists P.P. and Bleu Santana, directed by DFW filmmaker Trey Patton
- ”Good Feelings” by Julys, directed by UNT alumnus and DFW filmmaker Rodger Woodruff III, filmed and edited by Austin filmmaker Travis Beverly
- ”Reagonomics” by DFW artist DonoSpectacular, directed and edited by UNT alumnus and Austin filmmaker Samantha N. McDanel, filmed by DFW filmmaker Jörg Viktor Steins-Laub
- ”Sunkissed” by DFW artist Sunrise Academy, directed, filmed and edited by DFW filmmaker Julian Sol Jordan
- ”Touching” by DFW artist Black Taffy, directed by DFW filmmaker Daven Martinez, filmed and edited by DFW filmmaker Alec Miramontes
- ”What They Want” by DFW artist Astrogiirl, directed by DFW filmmakers Hadiya Berry and De’Aston Dyson
- ”XXX” by Austin artist BLK ODYSSY, featuring Wiz Khalifa, directed and edited by Luis De Pena
- ”Doldrums End” by former Dallas artist Sudie, who now lives in Atlanta
- ”Aunt Viv” by Fort Worth artist Knoc the Psycho featuring Father Farmer
- ”A New Life” by Austin band the Unlimited Stars
Films featuring post-show Q&As
- New Wave: Festival’s opening film, with a Q&A with writer and director Elizabeth Ai
- Speak.: Festival’s closing film, directed by Jennifer Tiexiera and Guy Mossman, Q&A with two of the film’s subjects
- Following Harry: Q&A with director Susanne Rostock
- My Bad Sister: Directed by Joe Magowan. Q&A with stars Polly and Sophie Duniam, who will perform at Harvest House after the event
- Testament: Directed by Benjamin Tiede and Patrick Marsh, Q&A with one of the directors
- Drowned Land: Q&A with director Colleen Thurston
- The Long Quiet: Q&A with director Lucy D’Cruz
More feature films
- Shahid
- Meanwhile
- What Ravens Do
- Bar
- Racing for Recovery
- Third Act
- Night of the Coyotes
- S/he is Still Her/e
- I’m Your Venus
More short films
- A City That Cares
- Biir Gaardi
- Kalamazoo Gals
- My Back Pages
- River Cowboys
- Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr
- Shanti Rides Shotgun
- We Vogue
- Wrecked a Bunch of Cars Had a Good Time
More music videos
- “Naan Stop Naan” by Damian Thorn-Hauswirth
- “I can do what I want” by Mei Semones
- “Lila” by Shake Stew
Live music
- Kat Hasty
- Slow Joy
- Wombo
- Saint Blonde
- Portrayal of Guilt
- Max Diaz
- Hey Cowboy!
- Chattahoochee
- WTFemme Queer Variety Show
- Matthew McNeal
- Jockey
- Palefade.
- Primo Danger
- Daze
- Proun
- Darling Farm
- Troubled Minds
- Stepmom
- Heavy Baby Sea Slugs
- Gracen Wynn
- Daniel Markham
- Lauren Lakis
- Memoria
- Golden Week
- Heavy Trip
- Jumprope
- Robyn Harris
- Dome Dwellers
- Lola Tried
- Darstar
- Llewelyn
- Glüestick
- Motorsports
- My Bad Sister
- Bob Cummins Jr.
- Paper Jam
- Dev Lee Miller
- Yo Cisco Kidd