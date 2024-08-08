10 things to do in North Texas before summer is over

The lazy days of summer are coming to a close. But not to worry. There’s still time to do some cool stuff and make memories while you’re at it. Check out our end-of-summer list. It’s chock-full of events perfect for these waning days of summer. There are even a few that will help make the kids’ “What I Did Over Summer Vacation” composition a bit more interesting.

1. WATCH A METEOR SHOWER

Pikul Noorod/shutterstock

Stay up late and watch the annual Perseid meteor shower at Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area’s Star Watch Party. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the Perseid show, which produces up to 60 meteors per hour at its peak.

Details: Aug. 10 from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area. $25, registration is required. llela.org.

2. DOLLAR DAYS AT THE DALLAS ARBORETUM

Enjoy one of the last staycations of the summer with super savings at the Arboretum and its Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden for the entire month of August. Splash in Toad Corners, picnic in the shade of the Pecan Grove or cool off in the mist of the Palmer Fern dell. Families can cool off even more when they explore the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden, which has more than 8,000 square feet of misters. Bonus: Warmer temperatures mean lighter than usual crowds at the garden.

Details: Through Aug. 31 at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. $3 discounted admission to the Garden. $3 admission to the Garden and Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden for ages 2 and older. Parking $6.

3. CREATE SOME ART AT A FREE WORKSHOP

Courtesy of @Ferfetz

It’s not too late to get creative this summer. Join graffiti artist Ferfetz at Henry’s Majestic for a free graffiti art class. Create your own original piece of art while you enjoy Ilegal Mezcal cocktails.

Details: Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. at Henry’s Majestic Restaurant. Free admission but you must RSVP to attend.

4. WHOOP IT UP AT A RODEO

Round up your little dogies and head to Denton for the North Texas Fair and Rodeo. The nine-day event features country music on multiple stages, professional-level rodeos, livestock shows, kid and fun zones, carnival rides, food, games, vendors and more.

Details: Aug. 16-25 at the North Texas Fairgrounds in Denton. $5-$25.

5. TAKE A DIP IN THE POOL

Looking for a cool date night idea (with the emphasis on the word cool)? Check out this adults-only dive-in movie event hosted by Heights Family Aquatic Center in Richardson. Relax poolside or float down the lazy river while you enjoy the 2004 rom-com 50 First Dates.

If you’re looking for a bigger body of water, check out our list of area lakes.

Details: Aug. 23 at 8:30 p.m. at the Heights Family Aquatic Center in Richardson. $4 in advance, $7 at the door.

6. LISTEN TO SOME MUSIC UNDER THE STARS

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Head to the Nasher Sculpture Center music under the stars at its ’Til Midnight event. The evening kicks off with performances from country artists Matt Tedder and Chaz Marie, followed by headliner Parker Ryan, who’ll perform a blend of country, Americana and alternative country. After the concert, stick around for an outdoor screening of the 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins. You’ll also have the opportunity to see the special exhibitions Sarah Sze and Haas Brothers: Moonlight currently on view at the Nasher.

After school starts, you can still enjoy outdoor concerts. The city of Garland holds its First Friday Music Made Here outdoor music series at the Garland Downtown Square through November. On the bill for the first Friday in September are the bluesy riffs and soulful rhythms of Jimmy Wallace and the Mighty Mikes.

Details:



Aug. 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Nasher Sculpture Center . Free.

Nasher Sculpture Center Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Garland Downtown Square. Free.

7. GO RETRO WITH A DRIVE-IN MOVIE

If you want a different and fun movie experience, there’s no better time than summer to try out a drive-in movie. The North Texas area has several drive-in theaters. There's the Galaxy in Ennis and theCoyote in Fort Worth, but if you really want to go old school, givethe Brazos in Granburya whirl. The cute, old-fashioned snack bar with a banging screen door and metal chairs will make you feel like you’re sitting on the porch at Grandma’s house. Load up the car and see a first-run double feature at bargain prices.

Details:



The Galaxy in Ennis has seven screens and is open every day. $8 for ages 12 and up, $4 for kids.

The Coyote in Fort Worth, has four screens and a full restaurant and bar. It’s open every day. $9.29 for adults and $6.62 for children.

The Brazos Drive-In is open Thursdays through Saturdays. $10 for individual admission, $20 for a car with two or more occupants.

8. SEE A MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL GAME

Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Root, root, root for the home team – the Frisco Roughriders, that is, at Riders Field in Frisco. The minor league team is a double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and has home games through September. For a unique baseball viewing experience, purchase a ticket to the Lazy River, located in left field, where you can float in a 3,000-square-foot river and enjoy a view of the entire ballpark. Be sure to stay after the game to watch fireworks.

Details: Check the website for dates. Single-game tickets are $11 to $37; Lazy River tickets are available for individuals on Thursdays and Sundays for $25 to $41.

9. EXPLORE NATURE WITH A MORNING HIKE

Avoid the heat of the day but still enjoy nature when you get up early for a guided nature hike at the Trinity River Audubon Center in Dallas. Learn about the center’s surrounding habitat and history while you enjoy your hike. Entry to the grounds is included in the ticket price, and the hike is open to all ages. The center is home to a variety of wildlife and birds, so don't forget to bring your binoculars.

Details: Aug. 10 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Trinity River Audubon Center in Dallas. Tickets are $10 per person, registration is required.

10. CHECK OUT THE ART AT AREA GALLERIES AND MUSEUMS

SeventyFour / Shutterstock

Catch the exhibition “T.rex: The Ultimate Predator” at the Perot Museum. Explore the latest research and discoveries and learn about the iconic dinosaur through life-size models, fossil casts and interactive stations.

Stop by the Dallas gallery PDNB (Photographs Do Not Bend) for the exhibition “Portraits of Frida.” It features photographs of the celebrated painter Frida Kahlo by artists Lucienne Bloch and Nickolas Muray. Both photographers had close relationships with Frida and captured iconic images of her.

A multimedia examination of photographer and cinematographer Karl Struss is on view at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. The exhibition celebrates his storied career and influence on American cinematography during Hollywood’s Golden Age with archival materials, films and more than 100 photographs.

The artwork of 51 artists from across Texas are showcased in the 11th Annual Texas Juried Exhibition at Artspace111 in Fort Worth. The pieces were selected by Maggie Adler, curator at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

The Haggerty Gallery at the University of Dallas hosts the exhibition “Life and Death on the Border.” The show focuses on the decade from 1910 to 1920, a time of violence and upheaval along the Texas-Mexico border. It examines the causes and effects of state-sanctioned racial violence against ethnic Mexicans and explores the actions that Mexican Americans took to advance the cause of justice and civil rights.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Conduit Gallery in Dallas presents the special group exhibition “Conduit at 40: Forte!” featuring the work of 27 guest artists. Each artist was selected by one of Conduit’s artists to curate a show in honor of the gallery’s founding.

Details:



