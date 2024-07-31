9 summer pool parties for dogs in North Texas

Public swimming pools are closing for the season soon, but not before offering some fun for our four-legged friends. Each of these canine parties is slightly different, but cute costumes for the pups are generally encouraged. Some events let you swim with your pet, while others are strictly for the dogs. Some include contests with prizes or giveaways. All dogs must have proof of current vaccinations, and many events require you to sign a waiver. Remember to check the websites or social media associated with each event for any last-minute changes. You can find more events at Go See DFW.



MESQUITE

DOGGIE SPLASH DAY: Dogs and their owners can cool off in a wading pool or lap pool or leap from a 1-meter-high diving board. Dogs can also compete for prizes in a pet swimsuit contest, trick or talent contest, dog paddle race and diving contest. Admission is $5 per person with one dog and $2 for an additional pet. $1 for spectators.

Details: Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at Vanston Pool in Mesquite. cityofmesquite.com/290/Doggie-Splash-Day.



HURST

DOGGIE DIVE-IN: Dogs can swim and enjoy other features of the city aquatic center. Admission is $10 per person with a maximum of two dogs. A concession stand will be open.

Details: Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Aquatics Center in Hurst. hursttx.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15606.



CARROLLTON

POOCH POOL PARTY: This swim day is strictly for the dogs; no humans will be allowed in the pool. $7 per dog and free for humans.

Details: Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex in Carrollton. cityofcarrollton.com.



DENTON

DOG DAYS OF DENTON: It’s a doggy takeover in Denton’s Quakertown Park. Free activities in the park include dog singing contests, a canine couture costume contest and a contest for the best dog tricks. Food will be available for purchase. The Ticket (1310 AM) host George Dunham and the Bird Dogs will perform in a concert starting at 12:30 p.m. A swim party at the adjacent Civic Center Pool requires a ticket. Advance tickets are available online for $30 and include admission for one person and up to two dogs, a voucher for one beer (for ages 21 and older) in the Triple Play Beer Garden, a T-shirt, a swag bag, and treats for pups and humans. The same pass for two people is $40. Ticket prices may increase at the gate; children are admitted to the pool party for free. At both events, dog handlers must be 18 or older, and children 10 and under must be supervised by an adult. Proceeds benefit the Denton Parks Foundation.

Details: Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Quakertown Park and Civic Center Pool in Denton. dentonparksfoundation.org/dogdays.



FRISCO

PAWS IN THE POOL: Pups and their people can splash, float and paddle during separate sessions for small and large dogs. Admission is $9, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Both humans and dogs must have a ticket, and each dog must be accompanied by a person 14 or older. Take a cute photo or video of your pet at the pool and tag it @PlayFrisco on social media for a chance to win a bag of doggy swag; city officials will judge the top photos in Best Doggy Paddle, Best Ball Retriever and Best Doggone Summer Style. The rainout date is Sept. 8.

Details: Sept. 7 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for dogs under 45 pounds as well as elderly and mobility-challenged dogs, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2 p.m. for dogs 35 pounds and over at Frisco Water Park in Frisco. friscotexas.gov/1398/paws-in-the-pool.



LEWISVILLE

DOGGIE DIVE-IN: It’s dogs only in the pool at this party, but humans can watch and cheer them on. The event will include contests and vendors selling pet-inspired merchandise and services. $5 per dog and free for humans.

Details: Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at Sun Valley Aquatic Center in Lewisville. cityoflewisville.com/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/72884.



GARLAND

WAGS AND WAVES: Beach party admission includes access to Hawaiian Falls’ water attractions, including the Kona Kooler Lazy River, Oahu Bay Wave Pool and water slides, with separate areas for large and small breeds. There’ll be plenty of fun activities, vendors and concessions. Proceeds benefit local animal nonprofits. $25 for an advance ticket that includes one person and up to two dogs; the price increases to $28 on Sept. 8.

Details: Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hawaiian Falls in Garland. wagsandwaves.org.



THE COLONY

BOW-WOW LUAU: Hawaiian Waters in The Colony hosts a luau-themed splash party with doggy swimming, contests, games and prizes. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Colony Animal Shelter Injured Animal Fund. Icy treats, drinks and other concessions will be available for purchase. $24.99 per person with up to two dogs.

Details: Sept. 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Waters in The Colony. thecolonytx.gov/839/Bow-Wow-Luau.



NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

DOGGIE BEACH BASH: Pooches and their families have access to NRH2O attractions including the 660-foot Endless River, Frogstein’s Splashatory, the Tadpole Swimming Hole and the white sands of Beachside Bay. Admission is $20 per person (free for ages 2 and younger) with a maximum of two dogs. Proceeds benefit the North Richland Hills Animal Adoption and Rescue Center.

Details: Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at NRH2O in North Richland Hills. nrhtx.com.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.