National Cutting Horse’s Summer Spectacular brings fierce competition to Fort Worth

The Triple Crown isn’t solely for elite racing horses. Cutting horses, those that help separate a cow from the rest of the herd and hold it away, have a Triple Crown competition series of their own.

The National Cutting Horse Association Summer Spectacular, the third jewel in the circuit’s crown, is underway in Fort Worth at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. With a purse worth more than $2 million on the line, the competition inside the coliseum is fierce.

Here’s a quick guide if you’re thinking of attending:

When: The 20-day competition began July 13 and ends Aug. 3. Competition starts at 8 a.m. each day, while the trade show opens its doors every morning at 9:30 a.m.

Where: The competition takes place in the Will Rogers Memorial Center’s coliseum, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

Event staff recommend parking at the Amon G. Carter Garage, 1300 Will Rogers Road, for a variable fee with a $10 daily maximum rate. The Dash from Trinity Metro transports passengers between downtown and the Cultural District.

Admission: Entry to see the competition is free. Multiple vendors at the expo sell leatherwork, jewelry, Western wear and more.

What is a cutting horse competition? Cows naturally congregate. A cutting horse’s job is to separate a cow from the rest of the herd. Being able to anticipate the cow’s movements and prevent it from rejoining the group takes a well-trained rider and horse.

In a cutting horse competition, a horse and rider have 2.5 minutes to separate two to three cows from the herd. The riders will cut a cow from the herd, then lower their hand and loosen their grip on the reins, leaving it to the horse to showcase their instincts, agility and courage with minimal intervention from the rider.

Judges award points based on the athletes’ herd work, the degree of difficulty, visual appeal and the ability to stay within the center portion of the arena. The judges deduct points if a rider puts their second hand on the reins or falls off, or if the horse turns its tail to a cow or loses it within the herd.

Scores are from 60 to 80 points.

Notable riders to watch out for: The Banuelos family appears several times on the schedule, including patriarch Ascension and his son, Adan. As of January, Adan’s lifetime earnings in the sport tallied over $6.2 million.Taylor Sheridan, “Yellowstone” creator and a Paschal High School graduate, will compete with his horse, Mr. JJ Smooth, July 30 and 31.

Model Bella Hadid, who reportedly moved to Fort Worth to live closer to boyfriend Adan Banuelos, will compete with her horse Imma Be Smooth July 26 and 29 and will ride Whippish July 28 and 29.

Akil Blount, a former professional football player and son of Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount, will ride NRR Coles Lightning July 25 and 29.

Marcheta Fornoff covers arts and culture for the Fort Worth Report. Reach her at marcheta.fornoff@fortworthreport.org.

