Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ inspires Halloween costumes, civic engagement

To say that Davis Trager-Resnick is a “Hamilton” superfan is an understatement.

The 11-year-old reports streaming the hit musical “more times than I can count on my fingers” and dressing as the Founding Father last Halloween.

“I had khaki pants and a tri-point hat,” she said. “And I’m pretty sure I might have drawn on a goatee.”

Standing in the lobby at Bass Hall, the rising seventh grader and self-described theater kid listed “My Shot,” “Alexander Hamilton” and “Wait for It” as her favorite songs from the soundtrack. She was brimming with excitement ahead of her first time seeing the show performed live.

Trager-Resnick was not alone in her excitement. Fans of all ages filled the auditorium, waiting for the curtain to open on the Broadway tour’s run in Fort Worth.

Marilyn Kepner, a volunteer at Bass Hall, said this show is one that kids and adults really enjoy.

“I think that people need to learn from something that entertains them,” she said, “and people enjoy it.”

Kepner remembers when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented “Hamilton” from coming to Fort Worth in 2020.

She was inspired by the production’s effort to encourage people to vote.

“It was a seed that was planted,” Kepner said.

Throughout the show’s run in Fort Worth, March to the Polls, another entity Kepner volunteers with, will have a community outreach table in the lobby.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit group helps people register first-time voters, checks the registration status of people who have voted previously and reminds people of upcoming elections.

Though the group is not part of the production itself, the content relates to political disputes that still exist today and encourages them to take action, she said.

“It’s topical. It talks about history,” Kepner explained. “I think it’s an inspirational thing.”

