Celebrate Juneteenth at these 15 North Texas events

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that word of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached Texas, more than two years after it was signed by Abraham Lincoln. In 2021 it was made a national holiday, thanks to the determination of Fort Worth’s own Opal Lee. The festivities include parades, music, cultural performances and a chance to walk with Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth.

LEWISVILLE JUNETEENTH CONCERT

Joyce Spencer, Fingerprints and the Diego Band will perform at this outdoor show. There’ll be food and beverage trucks along with family fun. Bring chairs or blankets for comfortable seating.

June 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza, Lewisville. Free. cityoflewisville.com.

JUNETEENTH JAZZ JAM

Vocalist Martha Burks performs an evening of jazz, blues, R&B, pop and soul favorites in a Juneteenth concert presented by the Black Academy of Arts and Letters.

June 14-15 at 9 p.m. at the Clarence Muse Cafe Theatre, Dallas. $15. ticketmaster.com.

DENTON JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

The Juneteenth celebration is a longtime Denton tradition featuring activities at Fred Moore Park. The festival kicks off June 14 with a gospel music night. Other festival attractions, which continue through June 19, include art, games and activities for kids and teens such as a poetry slam. On June 15, a community parade steps off from the Denton Civic Center, passes through downtown and travels to Fred Moore Park.

June 14-19 at 7 p.m. at Fred Moore Park, Denton. Free. The parade is June 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Denton Civic Center. dentonjuneteenth.com; facebook.com/dentonjubilee.

JUNETEENTH FASHION EXPERIENCE

Twelve Black designers and creatives will be spotlighted at the third runway show. Vinny Etienne (Project Runway, Season 17) and media personality Lady Jade will emcee. This year, the show will highlight Black hair and beauty with a showcase curated by hair care wellness brand NU Standard and an appearance by Keya Neal of the Kolour Kulture and founder of Texture vs. Race. Up-and-coming student designers from Cedar Hill High School will also participate. Before and after the show, guests can shop a pop-up market with an array of products from Black-owned businesses.

June 15 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Legacy Hall, Plano. $20. legacywest.com/events.

FREE BEST SOUTHWEST JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

Cedar Hill hosts this year’s multicity Juneteenth collaboration. Events include live music, cultural and health areas, vendors and concessions. Gates open at 4 p.m.

June 15 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Valley Ridge Park, Cedar Hill. Free.

JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL OF SERVICE

Organizations gather at Fair Park to promote community engagement and collaboration. The festival offers family fun, food and community service opportunities.

June 15 at 9 a.m. at the Automobile Building in Fair Park, Dallas. Free.

DALLAS COWBOYS JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

A party with live music, food trucks and Black-owned business vendors will be part of the celebration at the stadium’s Miller LiteHouse. Lady Jade, Black Caesar, Chowboyz and others entertain throughout the day. Admission and parking (Lot 10) are free.

June 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium’s Miller LiteHouse, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington. Free.

4K FREEDOM WALK AND FESTIVAL

The Juneteenth festivities start with a 4K walk around the community center promoting health and wellness. A festival will have live entertainment, vendors and family activities.

June 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Dallas. Free to attend; registration to participate in the walk has closed.

ARLINGTON JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

Bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating and enjoy the sounds of the Sensational Barnes Brothers with Reggie T and the Boneheads and Freakwency. Snacks and coolers are permitted. The event is BYOB, but no glass containers are allowed. Gates open at 4 p.m., and music goes from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be food trucks, vendors and other activities around the lawn.

June 15 from 4 to 10 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion, Arlington. Free.

DALLAS JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL

The celebration includes live music, dancers, art, food and a vendors market. There will also be giveaways throughout the day and cocktails for VIP ticket holders.

June 16 from noon to 6 p.m. at Lofty Spaces, Dallas. Free general admission.

JUNETEENTH WEEKEND AT THE DALLAS ARBORETUM

Along with blooms and the attractions of summer at the Arboretum, visitors can visit the STEM Stops to learn about African American artists and their unique artistic styles. Admission to the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden is complimentary all weekend.

June 17-19, daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Dallas Arboretum. $16 for adults, $14 for ages 65 and older, $10 for ages 2 and up, free for children 1 and younger. Parking purchased online is $12.

OPAL’S WALK FOR FREEDOM AND JUNETEENTH AT FAIR PARK

Make the 2.5 mile trek alongside Opal Lee or join in virtually from wherever you are. The event raises funds to build the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth. The march symbolizes the two and a half years it took for the enslaved people of Texas to learn of their freedom. Also at Fair Park, the African American Museum will also host Juneteenth activities, and the Hall of State will display the original General Order No. 3, which brought the news of the emancipation to Texas.

Parade is June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon starting near the African American Museum, Dallas. $35, $10 virtual.

DALLAS HOLOCAUST AND HUMAN RIGHTS MUSEUM

In recognition of Juneteenth, admission to the museum is complimentary on June 19. Guests will have access to the Funk Family Upstander Speaker Series program, featuring Opal Lee and the film Rising: The Hall of Negro Life. Gallery talks covering civil rights history will also be presented.

June 19 from 10 a.m. to close at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Free.

LITTLE ELM JUNETEENTH FREEDOM WALK

Make the Freedom Walk and then enjoy live music by Don Diego and others as well as hear guest speakers. Opal Lee will present a video message. There will also be bounce houses and food trucks. Brunch tickets are available to purchase.

June 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Little Elm Park. The walk is free. Brunch tickets start at $20.

JUNETEENTH FREEDOM DAY

Multiday celebrations offer a variety of events that commemorate Juneteenth, the 150th anniversary of Plano’s Historic Douglass Community and Urban Music Month. On June 22, a parade will feature the state champion Plano East High School basketball team and various community organizations. After the parade, the festivities will continue at the Plano African American Museum and the Boys and Girls Club in the historic Douglass community.

June 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Douglass Community Center, Plano. Free.

